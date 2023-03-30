The downtown Klamath County Library has events planned for nearly every day for children, teens and families.
Additionally, there will be special events from April 23-29 to celebrate National Library Week. Those activities are:
The downtown Klamath County Library has events planned for nearly every day for children, teens and families.
Additionally, there will be special events from April 23-29 to celebrate National Library Week. Those activities are:
• Guess how many books are kept in the collection at the downtown Klamath County Library and win a gift card to Canvasback Books or Basin Book Trader.
• Lost your library card? Get a replacement for free in April. (That’s a $1.25 value.)
• Have you had a look at what you can check out through the Library of Things? Visit the downtown library to browse through a display of games, tools, kitchen gadgets and more you can check out for free with your library card. (Note: Library of Things items can only be checked out to adult library card accounts.)
Here’s what else we have going on for kiddos 12 and younger:
• Baby and Toddler Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Tween Hangout Time — 4 p.m. Wednesdays. We’re carving out a space just for us. No parents, no siblings, just fun times for tweens ages 8-12.
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime — 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Spend some quality time with your little ones. We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and younger and their grownups.
• Pre-K Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Fridays. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more. For ages 4 and 5.
• Mini Movers — 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 17. Jump, wiggle and sway as we move and dance together. For ages 2-5.
• Kids Drop-In Crafts — 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Third Thursday of the month (April 20) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following Saturday (April 22). Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
• New monthly event: Time Travel Tuesday with the Society for Creative Anachronism — 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Each month at 5 p.m. the fourth Tuesday, folks from the Society for Creative Anachronism will show us a different aspect of medieval life. This month: we’re making illuminated manuscripts. For all ages.
And here’s what’s on deck for teens ages 12 to 18:
• Subscription Boxes — available while supplies last starting at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3. Pick up an “Under the Waves” themed subscription box and get a pile of free swag celebrating all things aquatic. Each Subscription Box contains a themed book to read, snacks, stickers and other goodies all for free. Our Subscription Boxes are extremely popular and supplies are limited, so don’t procrastinate on signing up for yours. Register at klamathlibrary.org/teens/subscription-box, stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. (Received one in the past? Please return the box it came in to the library so we can keep the subscription boxes going next month.)
• Dungeons & Dragons — Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed. New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you might have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
• New monthly event: Time Travel Tuesday with the Society for Creative Anachronism — 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Each month at 5 p.m. the fourth Tuesday, folks from the Society for Creative Anachronism will show us a different aspect of medieval life. This month: we’re making illuminated manuscripts. For all ages.
Children younger than 10 must attend library events with a parent or guardian.
For more information on any of these events, call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.