This photography — “Watering Under the Sun” photographed by Chelsea Shearer — is part of the “Nevertheless, We Persist” exhibit which will be displayed at the downtown Klamath County Library this month
Examine the struggles and triumphs of agricultural life in the Klamath Basin with “Nevertheless, We Persist,” a photography exhibit on display at the downtown Klamath County Library throughout the month of November.
Coordinator Hanna Whitley, who will be at the library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 to talk about the project, collected photos of agricultural families earlier this year as part of the Ag in the Basin Photovoice Project. The exhibit highlights the strengths and struggles of farming and ranching families in Southern Oregon and Northern California, documenting their experiences with community, frustrations, social and climate change, isolation, and their relationships with the natural world.
Originally from Elkton, Ore., Whitley grew up on her family’s beef ranch on the Umpqua River. A graduate of Oregon State University, Whitley studies Klamath Basin farmers and ranchers, examining their involvement (or lack thereof) in water governance processes. She is a pre-doctoral fellow at the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and a visiting scholar at the School of Public Policy at Oregon State.
For more information about the exhibit or the presentation, call the library at 541-882-8894.