The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy in September.
The following events are available for children 12 and younger:
• Kids & Teens Lego Challenge – Beginning at 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. play with the library’s collection of Lego bricks to tackle one of our build challenges, or design a creation of your own. For ages 4 to 18.
• Pre-K Storytime – 10:30 a.m. Fridays build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more. For ages 4 and 5.
• Baby and Toddler Storytime – 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Tween Hangout Time – 4 p.m. Wednesdays we’re carving out a space just for tweens. No parents, no siblings, just fun times for tweens ages 8-12.
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime – 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays spend some quality time with your little ones! We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and under and their grownups.
• Kids Drop-In Crafts – 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Third Thursday of the month (Sept. 15) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following Saturday (Sept. 17). Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
• All-Ages Family Board Game Fun – 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 let’s play a variety of family-favorite board games. For kids and teens of all ages and their grownups, but players 6 and younger might need some extra adult help to participate.
And here’s what’s on deck for teens ages 12 to 18:
• Subscription Boxes – available while supplies last starting Sept. 1. Pick up an art-themed subscription box and get a pile of free swag, including a huge pile of art supplies. Each Subscription Box contains snacks, stickers, and other goodies — all for free. Our Subscription Boxes are extremely popular and supplies are limited, so don’t procrastinate on signing up for yours. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email smiller@klamathlibrary.org. (Received one in the past? Please return the box it came in to the library so we can keep the subscription boxes going next month!)
• Kids & Teens Lego Challenge – 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Play with the library’s collection of Lego bricks to tackle one of our build challenges, or design a creation of your own. For ages 4 to 18.
• Dungeons & Dragons – Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed. New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you might have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email smiller@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
• Teen Craft Club – 3:30 p.m. each week we’ll have a new project: stained glass art, perler beads, canvas paintings, hydro dipping, loom bracelets, plushies, DIY bath products and much more.
• Teen Social Club – 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. No plans, just vibes. Crafts, chill out… y’know. Whatever.
• Teen Game Club – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. We’re down for anything, whether it’s board games, video games, or video games.
• All-Ages Family Board Game Fun – 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 let’s play a variety of family-favorite board games. For kids and teens of all ages and their grownups, but players 6 and younger might need some extra adult help to participate.
• Teen Writing Club – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 hang out with fellow writers and workshop your latest fanfic project, get feedback on a poem in progress or discover inspiration for dope rap lyrics with your friends.
• Dinner & Graphic Novels Club – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 enjoy a meal (usually pizza) and chat about graphic novels on the last Thursday of every month. (We'll be discussing the graphic novel adaptation of Jason Reynolds’ novel "Long Way Down." Sign up and pick up your copy of the book at the Youth Services desk starting Thursday, Sept. 1.)
Children 10 and younger must attend library events with a parent or guardian. For more information on any of these events, please call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.