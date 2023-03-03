Klamath County’s well of available legal counsel for indigent defendants ran dry last week, depriving those facing charges of their constitutional right to representation.
Oregon Circuit Courts reported 23 unrepresented cases under the jurisdiction of Klamath County Circuit Court as of Thursday, March 2, with 11 of those defendants currently in custody.
Oregon’s pool of available counsel is dwindling in multiple counties. Hundreds of individuals are without representation in Multnomah County alone, with dozens more throughout the state.
The issue is largely attributed to recent contractual changes with public defense attorneys.
In July 2022, the Public Defense Services Commission (PDSC) implemented a new contracting model for state-contracted attorneys known as “MAC” — maximum attorney caseload.
The changes came from a recommendation by the Sixth Amendment Center that had found the previous “fixed fee” model to be unconstitutional.
The former public defense services model paid contracted attorneys a set amount per case, incentivizing attorneys to accept more cases than they could fairly represent.
Burnout was said to be the cause of high attorney turnover rates during recent years.
In the Jan. 5 PDSC meeting agenda, the unrepresented persons crisis was attributed to these causes:
Reports presented during recent PDSC meetings said the changeover was intended to improve the constitutionality of court-appointed representation.
“There was a study (by the Sixth Amendment Center) done in Oregon attempting to address a lot of the structural problems in the system,” said Amy Ruiz, a communications representative with Strategies 360 — a communications company hired by PDSC to assist with inquiries.
“When you have a public defense attorney who’s getting paid by the case, it’s a built-in incentive to dispatch as many cases as possible,” Ruiz said.
The new MAC model, which was put in place just over a year ago, is based on a credit system.
Different case types are prescribed relative numbers of credits, based on the severity of the crimes and the level of experience needed for defending the cases.
Full-time contracted attorneys are given a limited number of credits — 300 — they can be assigned within a contracted year.
“The cases are weighted, and so obviously the bigger, more serious cases carry more weight,” said local defense attorney Sarah Dougherty.
Attorneys also must be certified to represent the various case types, ranging from misdemeanors, which are worth one credit, to murder charges, worth 50 credits.
Contracts are not always full-time. Many attorneys accept a “0.9 contract” which allows them to continue to practice privately.
Ruiz said none of the attorneys in Klamath County have full-time contracts but, because the persons in need of representation cannot afford private counsel and public defense attorneys cannot accept additional assigned cases, defendants remain unrepresented.
The problem also stems from a lack of attorneys with sufficient experience for some case types. And with felony cases on the rise — according to statistics reported by PDCS — the number of unrepresented persons is growing rapidly.
As of last week, all 17 local public defense attorneys have reached their quota for the contracted year, which does not end until June 30.
Dougherty also explained that although attorneys have reached their credit limits, this does not mean they are on vacation until the end of their contracts.
“We all have a ton of cases open,” Dougherty said. “Our contracts are July through June, and so we’re all pretty much maxed out at December to January.”
As stated within the Miranda Rights, everyone has the right to an attorney. If the courts cannot provide an attorney, what happens next?
Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Andrea Janney presides over arraignments every afternoon. With the vast majority of local defendants deemed financially deserving of a court-appointed lawyer, Janney’s only option at this time is to appoint the Office of Public Defense Services (OPDS) as the representation for those defendants.
This does not guarantee an attorney will be assigned to the case. The defendant is added to the list of unrepresented persons which is sent out to public defense services across the state on a weekly basis in the hopes that an attorney might be able and willing to take on an additional case.
The maximum length of time a defendant can be held in custody without representation is 60 days, according to OPDS. Unrepresented persons residing in jails are typically charged with more serious crimes, such as murder, assault I and Jessica’s Law charges (such as rape, sodomy, kidnapping and unlawful sexual penetration against a child who was younger than 12 at the time of the offense).
If defendants do not have an attorney appointed to their cases by that 60-day mark, their cases will most likely be dismissed. Dismissals also are becoming more common for lesser charges in metropolitan areas such as Multnomah County, where more than 400 unrepresented cases were dismissed during the past year.
OPDS, which is overseen by PDCS, has been struggling to find the means to address the “unrepresented persons crisis” for the past few years.
“This is America’s dirty little secret: Thousands of people in courtrooms all across the country go to jail every single day without having talked to a lawyer,” Jon Mosher, deputy director of the Sixth Amendment Center, said in an interview with The Associated Press last year.
A report from the American Bar Association released in January 2022 said Oregon has only 31% of the public defense attorneys needed in order to provide constitutional representation.
In an effort to rectify the “broken system,” PDSC and OPDS have been working to increase the capacity of contracted attorneys’ workloads by adding an additional 32.63 credits to the MAC.
Funding for the additional work has been allocated using the emergency fund as approved by 2022 legislation.
Oregon’s public defense services have also started offering incentive payment programs which give newly contracted attorneys two additional lump-sum payments in March and June.
Non-contracted attorneys also are being recruited by increasing hourly rates for public defense services. Last year, the hourly rate for murder cases jumped from $105 to $158 for unrepresented defendants facing these charges.
As of this year, that rate has increased again, now listed at $200 an hour for murder and Jessica’s Law cases.
Even with these efforts, the constitutionally acceptable caseload for Oregon public defense attorneys is still not feasible and financially unsustainable.