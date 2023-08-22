KCC

Klamath Community College, pictured above, has entered into a Strategic Partnership Endorsement with Klamath County.

 Zak Keeney for the Herald and News

Klamath County and Klamath Community College have entered into a strategic partnership.

Seeking to meet local and regional demand for a skilled workforce, KCC is looking to strengthen two career pathways: Advanced Manufacturing and Cybersecurity through collaborating with employers.

