Dan Bunch is trying to avoid a bout with bad luck.
“I’m a little superstitious,” joked Bunch. “I think ending now is a good time.”
Bunch, a Klamath County judge, has decided to retire after 13 years on the bench of the 13th Judicial District of Oregon.
His last day was Friday, Dec. 30.
Bunch began his law career in l1990 as a JAG (Judge Advocate General) with the United States Navy.
During his military tenure, Bunch served in Iraq twice. Once, in 1991, during the Gulf War, and again in 2007 when he deployed at the height of the Second Persian Gulf War being stationed in Sadr.
“My mission [in Sadr] was negotiating back and forth between the Shiites and the Sunnis for the release of prisoners,” Bunch said.
Bunch has also served at the Pentagon as an assistant to the U.S. Attorney General.
Bunch’s military career ended in June 2021. He retired as a major general.
In December 2009, Bunch was nominated by then-Gov. Ted Kulongoski to sit on the bench of the 13th Judicial District of Oregon, which is the district court of Klamath County.
On average, yearly, Bunch said he listened to 3,000 cases both civil and criminal.
Reflecting on his career, Bunch said, “The majority of cases are just bad situations. Out of the many [cases] I’ve heard, I’d say only 10-15 individuals were not salvageable.”
His wife, Mary, is “extremely excited” for his retirement.
“This is something we’ve been discussing for sometime,” Mary Bunch admitted. “I’m looking forward to being able to have more time with him.”
Following retirement as a judge, Bunch plans to open an office near his home and continue law working for Murphy Lynch McLane LLP.
“It’ll be the people I miss,” Bunch said. “The attorneys and court clerks are some of the best people I’ve come to know.”
Bunch’s seat will be filled by Stephen Hedlund who was appointed by Gov. Kate Brown.
