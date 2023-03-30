“We are making some strong progress over time in some areas of community health,” said Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little. “A 6% drop in those reporting poor or fair health is significant, especially considering the data comes from the first year of the pandemic.”
One section of the County Snapshot provides what the Quality of Life statistics are for the county in comparison to the state of Oregon and to the United States as a whole. This section lists that 16% of the population of Klamath County is in poor or fair health while the state average is 13% and the U.S. average is 12%.
Statistics for poor physical health days (3.8 days in 30) and poor mental health days (5.1 days in 30) are also higher in Klamath County than in Oregon (2.9 poor physical health days, 4.6 poor mental health days) and in the U.S. (3.0 poor physical health days, 4.4 poor mental health days).
Low birthweight in Klamath County (8%) matches that of that U.S. but is a bit higher than Oregon state’s 7%.
“These annual updates provide a measurement of how Klamath County is doing,” Little said. “It’s best to look at our performance over time, instead of focusing on where we rank amongst 35 counties. We have control over our own health, which influences where the county stands.”
Many of the elements measured in the rankings have been monitored since 2010 and 10 in particular reflect overall trends affecting health from a big-picture perspective. These are:
• Adults reporting poor or fair health
• Number of monthly days of poor physical health
• Number of monthly days of poor mental health
• Percentage of adult smokers
• Percentage of adult obesity
• Percentage of adult excessive drinking
• Sexually transmitted infection rate
• Percentage of single-parent households
• Drug overdose death rate
• Percentage of adult diabetes
In the Health Behaviors section of the report, 19% of Klamath County adults smoke while the state average is 14% and 16% of adults in the U.S. smoke.
Klamath County has more adults reported as obese (31%) than Oregon does (28%) while the U.S. average is slightly higher at 32%.
Klamath County has a slightly lower rate of alcohol-impaired driving deaths at 25% than the state does at 28% and the U.S. does at 27%.
“While there are 13 areas considered in the health outcomes ranking and 32 in the health factors, KCPH urges the community to watch Klamath County’s performance over time in these 10 areas,” Little said. “We work with our Healthy Klamath coalition partners to create a snapshot of local health through documentation such as the 2021 Community Health Assessment and the 2022-25 Klamath County Community Health Improvement Plan.”
“There have definitely been changes over time with the health rankings, but data lags by about three years, Little said. “It will be very important for us to watch these benchmarks in the future to help offset any pandemic contributing factors.”