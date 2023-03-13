Crews with Klamath County Fire District 1 were busy late last week.
On Friday, March 10, the district responded to two structure fires within Klamath County.
The first blaze, at 1:20 p.m., occurred in the 7000 block of Lost River Road.
According to a press release, KCFD 1 crews found a small, single-story residence with an active attic fire.
“The structure received extensive damage to the roof and living space,” the press release states. “No injuries were reported.”
Then, at 5:47 p.m., crews responded to the second fire in the 700 block of Jefferson street.
Upon arrival, according to the press release, the fire was in another small, single-story residential structure. This one had smoke coming from the rear of the building.
“The structure received extensive damage to the basement and floor area,” the release states. “No injuries were reported.”
The investigation into both fires is still active. The causes of either blaze is not yet known,
The district is requesting help from the public regarding the Jefferson Street fire. Anyone with information should contact the district at 541-885-2056.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.