The Klamath County Emergency Food and Shelter Program will receive a total of $34,689 to support local public and/or private non-profit organizations with existing programs that provide emergency food (meals and food boxes), shelter (mass shelter or rent), and utility assistance (gas, electric and water service) for needy individuals throughout Klamath County, according to a recent news release.

FEMA funds cannot be used as seed money for new programs.

Tags