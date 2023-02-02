The Klamath County Emergency Food and Shelter Program will receive a total of $34,689 to support local public and/or private non-profit organizations with existing programs that provide emergency food (meals and food boxes), shelter (mass shelter or rent), and utility assistance (gas, electric and water service) for needy individuals throughout Klamath County, according to a recent news release.
FEMA funds cannot be used as seed money for new programs.
In fiscal year 2022, FEMA awarded to the national board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program $130 million for Phase 40 of this program which is made available under the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2022.
Local funding determinations will be made in late February by the Klamath County FEMA board currently chaired by Frank Hernandez and administered by the United Way of the Klamath Basin.
Applications for funding are available immediately by contacting the executive director of the United Way of the Klamath Basin either by going to the office located at 136 N. Third St. in Klamath Falls, calling 541-882-5558 or emailing uwkb@unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.
The deadline for submission of applications is noon Wednesday, Feb. 15. Applications can be sent to you through the mail or by email.
Agencies seeking funds must 1) be eligible to receive federal funds, 2) have an accounting system and business checking account, 3) practice non-discrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization 5) must have a board of directors.
Eligible organizations must also have a federal employer identification number (FEIN) and a Federal UEI (Unique Entity Identifier) number. UEI numbers can be secured by contacting SAM.gov.
All FEMA funds are used to provide direct services, except for a 2 percent administrative fee provided to the United Way of the Klamath Basin.
Current FEMA recipient agencies include The Salvation Army, Klamath & Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath Advocacy Center, Integral Youth Services and Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center.
Current participation as a recipient of FEMA funds is not a requirement nor is it given any special acknowledgement.
FEMA funding priorities are intended to help senior citizens, children, veterans, Native Americans, homeless populations, and, if possible, strive to prevent homelessness through providing emergency assistance to qualified organizations.