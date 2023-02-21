The decision to donate land led to a contentious discussion this week.
The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday, Feb. 21 to hear from the community on the matter of donating a county-owned property (R-2409-031BC-00700-000) in the Crescent City, Calif., area to Walker Range Fire Patrol.
Ernest Morreira, an adjacent property owner and prospective purchaser of the property (R-2409-031BC-00700-000), let the commission know his opposition stating, “I wanted to develop the land and bring business to the area.”
Morreira said he purchased a property lot behind the county-owned one a year and half ago in hopes of also buying the county-owned property. He said he planned to build a diesel mechanic shop.
The property now owned by the county fell into foreclosure in October of 2014 due to nonpayment of taxes. Klamath County tax assessor Rick Vaugnn explained the property came to the forefront in 2017 when he was working on surplus properties under county ownership. The county-owned property was going to be put up for auction when Walker Range Fire Patrol approached the county to request the property be donated so the Walker Range Fire Patrol could further expand its services to the community.
When the Board of County Commissioners motioned to approve the matter of donating the property to Walker Range Fire Patrol, Morreira yelled out, “I contest that!”
Dawn Brown, wife of former Klamath County Commissioner Bill Brown (2005-09), commented in support of Morreira’s outburst, saying, “You’re giving something away that [Morreira] has been waiting on for over a year and a half and didn’t know anything about. There is some serious communication lacking in this county.”
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot addressed the issue and provided history as to why the county-owned property was moved from auction to donation.
“Walker Range is a non-profit organization that provides wildland fire fighting services and needs the property to further expand those services,” DeGroot said. “We’ve held two public meetings on this topic and how Walker Fire Range Patrol would utilize the property. [County government] instructed [county] property sales to inform and have conversations with adjoining property owners so [county government] could ensure [county government] weren’t going to be restricting access to anyone’s property and that it was in the best interest of the public should [county government] decide to donate.
“It sounds as though there has been a transfer of property during that time,” DeGroot continued. “The person who sold the property [behind R-2409-031BC-00700-000] knew full well that we were in deliberations and discussion with Walker Range Fire Patrol to do a donation. For [county government] purposes, we have done our due diligence. In my opinion, it is in the best interest of the public to allow Walker Range to utilize the property for wildland fire services.”
Commissioner Dave Henslee added that the recent devastating wildfires that have occurred in Klamath County affected the commissioners’ decision to donate the property.
“We need to expand how we are going to protect our communities,” Henslee said. “What mitigation projects we’re doing. Make sure we have the right equipment in the right places to protect our communities from being completely burnt down. The proposed use of this plan would be a greater good to the community.”
Henslee apologized to Morreira on behalf of the board for his purchasing of land in the middle of the transaction and reassured Morreira that the board did everything legally they were supposed to do to make sure everyone was aware.
R. D. Buell, the district manager of Walker Range Fire Patrol, said his plan for the land is to build a shop for fire service vehicles to be stored and maintained. He said he also wants to build housing for fire service workers that have no place to stay in the Crescent City area.
“This project will be good for the longevity of the community,” Buell said.
Following the public hearing, the board also approved an agreement between the county and Klamath Falls through which the city would reimburse the county $503,150 for utility improvements being made on Laverne Avenue and Crest Street.
The county plans to reconstruct 1,150 feet of roadway and the city wishes to replace water lines in the same vicinity.
During the meeting the board also stated its goal for 2023 is conversation. The board members explained they will meet with other local governments in Klamath County such as tribes and municipalities to discuss priorities. The board members also said they want to from the constituents of those other governments.
“We want to hear the positive and also where we can be supportive and helpful,” DeGroot said.
So far meetings have been set for the city of Bonanza and with the Klamath Tribes.
For more information regarding the upcoming meetings, email the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners staff at bocc@klamathcounty.org or call 541-883-5100.