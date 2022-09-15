Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello announced Thursday, Sept. 15 she is resigning from her position effective Monday, Oct. 31.
Costello has served as district attorney since May 2017. She said she originally sought the position as a way to serve the community in Klamath.
In her resignation letter, Costello cited her health as her primary reason for stepping down.
“My husband adamantly agrees with the need,” she said in the letter. “We do want to be able to live long and healthy autumn years.”
Costello said she enjoyed her time as district attorney, expressing pride in the behavioral intervention and community wellness courts in particularly. Nevertheless, she also said the job had its share of difficulties.
“The criminal justice system is full of very intense experiences,” she said. “It’s a stressful environment.”
Costello said that the next district attorney will be determined by appointment from the governor, and that she hasn’t yet decided what she’ll be doing after her last day on the job.
In her letter of resignation, Costello said she enjoyed serving the citizens of Klamath County and “appreciated all my interactions with those of you from many walks of life. I know that our criminal justice system will continue with assistance from the Department of Justice until my replacement is located.”