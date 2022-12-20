The Klamath County Commissioners, from left, Vice-Chair Derrick DeGroot, Chair Kelley Minty and Commissioner Dave Henslee, said during their business meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20 that they wanted to wish everyone a merry holiday and a happy New Year.
Product manufacturers and service center operators of psilocybin are now prohibited from operating in unincorporated Klamath County areas.
During their Tuesday, Dec. 20 meeting, the Klamath County Board of Commissioners signed ordinance 95 which comes as a result of county voters approving Measure 18-126 during the general election held Nov. 8. The measure asked voters to decide if manufacturing and service centers should be forbidden in unincorporated areas of the county. It passed with 67.07% of the vote.
During the business meeting the board also signed and approved a new fine schedule for animal control and justice court.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber disclosed that Sept. 6, the board of commissioners approved revisions to the Klamath County Animal Services Ordinance which went into effect Dec. 5.
“As a result,” Kaber said, “it was determined that the Animal Control Fine schedule needed to be adjusted. Some [fines] went up. Others [fines] went down. But we now appear to be in compliance.”
Also during the meeting was the purchase of a subscription to TextMyGov software.
TextMyGov uses smart texting technology to communicate with citizens allowing local government agencies to answer questions, send links to websites and provide details on garbage pickup, utility payments and events. Citizens can easily report issues to any department and can ask specific guided questions.
The service will free up limited staff time to work on other projects that need to be completed.
“I’ve done some research with other counties who implemented the software and they absolutely love it,” Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long said.
Chairwoman Kelley Minty said she thinks “it’s very cool” and thanked the county clerk for “continuing to serve and provide great customer service. TextMyGov will increase public engagement.”
Lastly, the commissioners discussed an application for an Oregon Lottery Grant to the Juvenile Department.
Dan Golden, the director of the Klamath County Juvenile Department, provided background stating that in 2017 and in 2021, the Oregon Legislature approved lottery grants totaling $13 million to fund construction of the Klamath County Rehabilitation Residential Treatment Facility at the juvenile department.
“The project is underway,” said Golden. “However in 2021 and in 2022 commercial construction costs were subjected to a 14.1% annual inflation.”
Because of this it was found that to complete the project additional funds are necessary.
The board approved the motion for the application to request funding for $4.5 million in additional revenue for the KCR construction project from the Oregon Lottery grant to be submitted to the Oregon legislature for the 2023 session.
Commissioner Dave Henslee praised Golden saying, “He’s done a tremendous job with this project. His hard work and dedication to this project has been motivational and inspiring.”
In the commissioner reports, Henslee addressed comments from constituents expressing concerns regarding his eligibility to serve as a commissioner.
“I have no personal financial exposure to a pending civil suit and there is no legal basis for an argument that I am ineligible to serve as your county commissioner,” Henslee read from a prepared statement.
(Editor’s note:Henslee’s full statement will appear on the Forum page in the Herald & News on Saturday, Dec. 24.)
Vice-Chairman Derrick DeGroot added, “It’s sometimes frustrating in our positions to sit up here and listen to rhetoric that is known to be false, but that’s a part of the job.”
DeGroot shared that during this past week while fulfilling his role as president of the Association of Oregon Counties, he had a meeting with other presidents across the West Coast where ideas and legislative strategies were shared regarding how to best advocate for counties and preserve and protect local governments.
“It was very enlightening,” DeGroot said. “I was able to explain what Oregon has unique to the rest of the country in providing funding and resources to counties to provide essential resources.”
DeGroot said he believes 2023 will be a “banger” year for Klamath County.
“We are heading in the right direction,” he added.
To conclude the business meeting, Minty shared her excitement for 2023: “We have a ton of momentum. The shovels are going in so many ways across the county. We are looking forward instead of looking back.”