Klamath County Commissioners

The Klamath County Commissioners, from left, Vice-Chair Derrick DeGroot, Chair Kelley Minty and Commissioner Dave Henslee, said during their business meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20 that they wanted to wish everyone a merry holiday and a happy New Year.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

Product manufacturers and service center operators of psilocybin are now prohibited from operating in unincorporated Klamath County areas.

During their Tuesday, Dec. 20 meeting, the Klamath County Board of Commissioners signed ordinance 95 which comes as a result of county voters approving Measure 18-126 during the general election held Nov. 8. The measure asked voters to decide if manufacturing and service centers should be forbidden in unincorporated areas of the county. It passed with 67.07% of the vote.


