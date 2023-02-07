Backfill materials for the Klamath Irrigation District a primary concern discussed during this week's County Commissioners meeting.
The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 7 heard from the KID regarding its needs.
The district is currently converting irrigation ditches and canals into piped facilities to prevent water loss from ground absorption and evaporation. In doing so, KID is in need of fill materials for the backfill.
Because the county has a stockpile of usable materials at the Harpold Quarry for the irrigation project that the Board approved selling the materials to KID for $5 per cubic yard.
“This is a win-win for both the county and KID,” Commissioner Dave Henslee said of the agreement.
The cost to haul aggregate is approximately $15 a yard. KID taking the materials from Harpold Quarry also will save in transportation costs.
The agreement will be in effect starting April 15 and continue until April 15, 2028.
The Commission also approved a reimbursement to J.K. Development Company for roadway construction taking place at Sunset Village to meet current land development codes.
County Public Works Director Jeremey Morris explained that block standards have been created for utilities, emergency services, bikes, pedestrians and vehicles.
“This development currently has 1,100 feet of block length which grossly exceeds the current block length that [Klamath County] allows,” Morris said.
J.K. Development Company will be removing a land lot and establishing a street for the 11th addition of Sunset Village. The company also will create sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, curbs, drainage, etc. to be completed by Nov. 30, 2024. The developer has chosen to contract Rocky Mountain Construction for labor on the project.
The fiscal impact totals $121,550.30, but will be “well worth it,” Morris said.
“This will make the Sunset Village area a lot more user friendly and connected,” Morris said.
During the meeting, the commission appointed Steve May to the Sun Forest Estates Special Road District Board, Phillip Grohs to the Bonanza Langell Valley Vector Control District Board, Pamela Redding to the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board, Jerry Bowers and Lucio Ortega Vargas to the North Shasta Lighting District Board, and Denise Stilwell and Bryce Mallory to the Klamath Housing Authority Board.
