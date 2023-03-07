March is officially the month to raise awareness for those with developmental disabilities as declared by the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners.
To open their weekly business meeting, the commissioners welcomed Myles Maxey, director of Developmental Disability Services for the county, to assist in proclaiming March 2023 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Klamath County.
“Individuals experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities share with all Klamath County citizens the desire to achieve personal success,” County Commissioner Kelley Minty read from the proclamation. “We [board of county commissioners] call upon all citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses and schools in Klamath County to recognize the ability of individuals experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities to make significant contributions to their community.”
Maxey said the theme of Developmental Disabilities Awareness month is: Beyond the Conversation.
“For a long time there’s been the conversation on inclusion,” Maxey said. “Now is the time for everyone to move beyond that conversation and to start implementing action.”
After reading the proclamation, the commissioners turned to more serious business: The next rounds of relief funds opening for dry domestic wells.
The county will pay 75% of the eligible cost of the work on a well up to $40,000. To apply for the Klamath County Domestic Well Financial Assistance Grant, go to the county’s website at klamathcounty.org.
In further county news, the commissioners approved an agreement with the South Suburban Sanitary District to reimburse Klamath County a total of $12,418.20 for upcoming roadway and sidewalk improvements on the Stearns Corridor.
Public Works Director Jeremy Morris told the commissioners that the county will be contracting and paying for work that is done to the sanitary systems and has also provided the engineering and surveying on the project for South Suburban Sanitary District.
“Simply put, sanitation doesn’t perform work on county roads [due to county codes],” Morris said.
The commissioners also approved renewing existing Klamath County Weed Control contracts with the City of Klamath Falls and with Pacific Power and Light Company.
The county weed control department treats noxious weed-infested areas of city right-of-ways and also treats the areas owned by Pacific Power and Light Company. Combined, the contracts create an income of $14,000 to the weed control budget.
Jennifer Little, the director of Klamath County Public Health, spoke with the board next relaying that Klamath County Health operates the Tobacco Prevention and Education Program (TPEP) and due to the passing of ballet measure 108 (tobacco and e-cigarette tax increase health programs, 2020) had received additional TPEP dollars that must be spent by June 2023.
Public Health issued a request for applications to community-based organizations which previously applied to Oregon Health Authority for tobacco prevention funding, but did not receive any. Additionally, Public Health contacted other community partners working on programs aimed at preventing youth initiation of tobacco, particularly among at-risk youth.
“I know in talking to our partners in the schools that vaping is a huge issue,” Minty said. “Anything we can do to help curb the tide [on underage vaping], as best we can, is good.”
The board approved a motion allowing Public Health to provide funding for youth tobacco prevention projects with Citizens for Safe Schools, Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin, Lutheran Community Services Northwest, and Oregon State University Klamath County Extension office.
To round out the meeting, the commissioners heard from Diana Samuels, one of the chief coordinators of the Winter Wings Festival, who shared the successes of this year’s festival.
“It was excellent,” Samuels said.
An estimated 70 percent of the more than 450 participants of the four-day festival were from outside the area with representation from California, Washington, Nevada, Arkansas, Alabama, Virginia and Michigan.
Samuels said that she was surprised to learn that 44 percent of festivalgoers were attending for the first time, despite it being the 43rd year of the festival.
To further break down that data, Samuels told the board that 71 percent of attendees said they’d attend again with 51 percent saying they would be likely to return to the Klamath Basin at a different time of the year.