The first task for the Klamath County Board of Commissioners during its usual weekly business meeting was to take a moment to acknowledge the seven long-time employees who have been serving the community for many years:
Rhonda Martin, 10 years with the library; Christa Moore, 15 years with the library; Brent Phelps and Jason Wright for 20 years in Public Works; Stephanie Brown, 25 years with Community Development; Marty Rodgers, 25 years with Public Works; and Roseann Sciurba, 25 years with the library.
The meeting proceeded as a member of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) stepped up to the podium to speak on the department’s request to use appropriate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a full-body scanner for the county jail.
“Contraband in our correctional facility has been a serious and dangerous issue,” Brian Bryson said. “Combating this ongoing problem has been difficult.”
The body scanner would cost $169,900, for which ARPA funding is available.
Commissioner Dave Henslee motioned to approve. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.
Also approved was KCSO’s request to purchase a 2022 Dodge Durango for the Patrol Division. The cost of the purchase, as well as the modifications necessary to make it patrol ready, totaled $51,715.50. Funding for the purchase will come from the Sheriff’s Office Equipment Reserve Fund.
Finance Director Vickie Noel stepped up to the podium next to request the approval and signing of agreements with Klamath County Domestic Well Financial Assistance Grants so that two applicants could receive their reimbursements. The sum of the reimbursement payments is $57,000.53, to be paid using money from the Commissioners Miscellaneous Grant Fund.
Ryan Hamilton was next to address the board, speaking on the matter of executing emergency facilities and use of land agreements between the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Klamath County.
The request came before the board following the VanMeter Fire which BLM personnel had assisted in suppressing. The meeting agenda stated the request was to “provide potable water to aid in fire suppression camps by using the metered hydrant at the Klamath County Road Shop.
The board unanimously approved the request, with an added note from Henslee who said the agreement is “de minimis,” and that the county should just assist these groups in future circumstances when the cost will be less than $1,000.