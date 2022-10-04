The first task for the Klamath County Board of Commissioners during its usual weekly business meeting was to take a moment to acknowledge the seven long-time employees who have been serving the community for many years:

Rhonda Martin, 10 years with the library; Christa Moore, 15 years with the library; Brent Phelps and Jason Wright for 20 years in Public Works; Stephanie Brown, 25 years with Community Development; Marty Rodgers, 25 years with Public Works; and Roseann Sciurba, 25 years with the library.

Tags