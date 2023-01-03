Christine Kenneally was put under the spotlight this week.
During the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners’ first meeting of 2023, held Tuesday, Jan. 3, Kenneally was recognized for her 35 years of service with the county.
Kenneally, who works in the county assessor’s office, was included with other employees the board honored with public service awards, which are given out in five-year increments.
Commissioner Dave Henslee said he “recognizes the value of holding a position for a significant amount of time; the knowledge and experience that is gained [in that time] and how that knowledge and experience translates into effective service for Klamath County. I tip my hat to you.”
Chairwoman Kelley Minty thanked Kenneally saying “A lot has changed in 35 years and thank you for weathering those changes for us and with us.”
Vice-Chairman Derrick DeGroot admitted to the “numerous” times he has flopped down at Kenneally’s desk for advice. “You [Kenneally], are absolutely incredible. We tremendously appreciate all the work you’ve done for the county.”
The meeting then continued with appointing four new members to the county’s Planning Commission, which had four vacancies. After interviews and consideration from the Board of County Commissioners, it was decided Jennifer Fairfield, Joe Young, Ryan McNiven and Randy Shaw would fill the vacancies.
Klamath County Planning Director Erick Nobel then addressed the board regarding vacating property lots.
“The owner would like to build a house in the middle of these properties, so we are vacating them and making them one property so they may be able to do that,” Nobel explained, referencing Sprague River Pine tracts.
The second group of lots to be vacated were lots 1 and 2 of Peasant Home tract, which sits at the corner of Homedale Road and South 6th Street. These lots are being vacated for the site of the new Sonic restaurant coming to Klamath Falls.
Henslee said of the motion that he is “happy” to see the planning office make development easier for people. “Thank you [Nobel] for allowing these to move seamlessly.”
The board also heard a presentation regarding the approval of an agreement between Wynne Broadcasting and Public Health for a Spanish radio and multimedia project.
Jennifer Little of public health said the project is to “enhance communication with the Spanish speaking community.”
The board unanimously chose to approve the motion with DeGroot saying, “It’s important for us as a government to meet people where they are at in trying to provide services and help them access services the very best that we can.”
During Commissioner Reports, Minty said her plans for this year are to say “yes, and” instead of “no, but.” She listed three areas in Klamath County where she sees “a ton” of opportunity: Energy, innovation and technology.
Of energy, Minty said Klamath is “becoming an energy hub and will continue to do so.”
To close the meeting Henslee thanked those who elected him and allowed him to serve the community. “I will do all in my power to stand up and fight for Klamath County and the best interests for Klamath County no matter what.”
