County Commission

The Klamath County Board of Commissioners present a county service award to Christine Kenneally for her 35 years as a county assessor during their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald and News

Christine Kenneally was put under the spotlight this week.

During the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners’ first meeting of 2023, held Tuesday, Jan. 3, Kenneally was recognized for her 35 years of service with the county.

