The Board of Klamath County Commissioners held a public hearing regarding proposed changes to the county’s tobacco retailing licensing ordinance during a business meeting held Tuesday, May 9.
As explained by Klamath County Public Health director Jennifer Little, the changes to the ordinance would limit the proximity of tobacco retailers from schools and childcare facilities, and limit how near retailers can be to each other.
Little further detailed that back in 2017, Klamath County Commissioners had passed the original tobacco retail license which provided more “control” for the county by mandating that those wanting to sell tobacco had to first obtain a license.
“The new language added to the original ordinance will be a powerful tool to limit kids’ tobacco exposure and access,” Little said.
The board heard from many members of the community in support of the change including Molly Jespersen, a mother of three, who in her position at Sky Lakes Medical Center sees firsthand the impact of tobacco on the lives of the community.
“Our towns should be filled with thriving businesses and not beholden to the talons of the tobacco industry,” Jespersen said.
Retired family physician, Glenn Gailis said that “tobacco is the single greatest cause of preventable disease and death in the world. We need to do everything to discourage our youth from nicotine addiction.”
Stewart Decker, a doctor at Sky Lakes Medical Center, was another speaker in favor of the changes to the ordinance and provided statistical evidence obtained from a meta-analysis performed by East Carolina University supporting the reduction of tobacco retailers equates to the reduction of tobacco users in youth.
The study found that both density and proximity could increase or decrease the use of a tobacco product by 2.48%, concluding that lower levels of tobacco retailer density and decreased proximity are associated with lower tobacco use.
Present via Zoom, Carrie Nyssen, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association, applauded Klamath County and said they are “far ahead” of the state in implementing tobacco retail licensing.
“Continually (Klamath County) looks for best practices to lessen the impact of tobacco use,” Nyssen said. “Youth use of electronic cigarettes is an epidemic in our nation and our state. This policy to reduce exposure to tobacco products is all about health. It’s all about raising healthy youth and giving them the best chance possible to reach adulthood without nicotine addiction.”
The new language added to the ordinance won’t affect those with a current tobacco license.
The meeting also saw a total release of $460,000 worth of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Chiloquin Fire and Rescue ($250,000) for the purchase of a new ambulance; Klamath Advocacy Center ($100,000) for a multi-level family play area; and Klamath Grown ($110,000) for a refrigerated delivery vehicle.
Commissioner Dave Henslee commented on the allocations stating “I’m happy to see these (ARPA) projects moving forward. These ‘COVID dollars’ are a great way to have positive impacts for everyone and the greater good of Klamath County.”
Relating to grant allocation, while entering a motion for Domestic Well Financial Assistance Grants, Commissioner Kelley Minty spoke with grant manager Natalie Parker about a meeting she had with the South Central Oregon Economic Development District about potential loans available to those who couldn’t afford to pay for work on their wells before receiving grant funding.
“SCOEDD seemed to be very receptive to the idea,” Minty said. “I think we’ll be able to help people out.”
Announced by the board during the meeting was Klamath County being allocated $1,703,097 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for impacts the county suffered during the 2022 Labor Day Fires.
The Board said the funding is to provide support for projects or programs that address planning, infrastructure and economic revitalization. A selection committee will be formed with representatives from the municipal and county government, the economic district, long-term recovery group, the Klamath Tribes and the chair of Title III Advisory Council.