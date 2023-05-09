Tobacco Tax

A store clerk places prices on a cigarette display at Discount Smoke Shop, Oct. 31, 2012, in Ballwin, Mo. 

 Associated Press

The Board of Klamath County Commissioners held a public hearing regarding proposed changes to the county’s tobacco retailing licensing ordinance during a business meeting held Tuesday, May 9.

As explained by Klamath County Public Health director Jennifer Little, the changes to the ordinance would limit the proximity of tobacco retailers from schools and childcare facilities, and limit how near retailers can be to each other.

Tags