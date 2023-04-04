Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little, at podium, addresses Klamath County Commissioners Derrick DeGroot, back left, and Dave Henslee during the Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, April 4.
“This is something we need to be talking about. This drug is not an experimental drug; it will kill you. Fentanyl is literally killing our communities,” stated Commissioner Dave Henslee in a Klamath County Board of County Commissioners business meeting Tuesday, April 4.
Henslee’s comments came while the commissioners were approving a motion for an amended agreement between Klamath County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority for financing of public health services. The amendment replaces a description for overdose prevention and increases the original grant award for fiscal year 2023 by $5,272 to be used toward a fentanyl awareness and prevention campaign.
The commissioners discussed their sensitivities to the topic with Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little.
“The policies that the state has adopted over the course of the last 10 years subsequently making it seem less and less dangerous to do anything,” Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said. “From smoking [cigarettes/e-cigarettes], to marijuana use, hard drugs — all these things are killing kids. When I was a kid it was scary. Drugs were a scary thing. We don’t make it scary for kids anymore.”
Henslee said that his law enforcement career was based on three pillars: Education, prevention and enforcement.
“To be successful, [law enforcement] needed to have all three,” he said. “We had to educate our community on the dangers. We had to prevent a lot of the dangers from coming into our community. There had to be some sort of accountability if you chose to ignore the warnings and partake in illegal and harming activity. Our state continues to minimize the enforcement piece which is very damaging. I equate it to being a parent who says they are going to take a bicycle away but never takes the bicycle away. I really appreciate the work [Klamath County Public Health] is doing on the education and prevention piece because lord knows we are losing the enforcement piece in the state of Oregon.”
Little explained that the prevention campaign is directed more at youth and at parents rather than on those who are already using drugs. She said the prevention campaign is entirely media based with social media posts, posters in schools and radio advertisements performed in conjunction with other agencies such as Klamath Tribes, Citizens for Safe Schools, Klamath Project Youth Empowerment, Lutheran Community Services and Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin. Little said the campaign materials also will be shared with Lake County.
“As a part of this program [public health] had to develop an Overdose Spike Emergency Response Plan,” Little said. “It’s a plan to identify clusters [of overdose] that sends out alerts from surrounding areas like Jackson and Deschutes counties so that we can be on the lookout and, if needed, put out emergency messaging.”
In 2021, fentanyl was identified in 77.4 percent of adolescent overdose deaths across the nation, Little said. In Oregon, a briefing the Oregon Health Authority provided the Governor’s Office reported that between 2019 and 2021 fentanyl overdose deaths in the state increased nearly 600 percent.
“Community members have been expressing concerns and making hard stances against substance use,” DeGroot said. “These are conversations we are having here and that they are having at the City of Klamath Falls. The message from the public is, ‘we aren’t protecting our kids’. We are going to have to start stepping up and doing something.”
The commissioners also approved a zone change for a property located in Fort Klamath. The property in question will go from the residential zone to the commercial zone for a planned reopening of a historical gas station and mini-mart.
The commissioners also voted to allow the County Clerk’s Office to fund a project of scanning and indexing marriage licenses to go paperless and to provide access to the public to retrieve the licenses electronically.
“We would be redacting the social security numbers from the marriage licenses,” County Clerk Rochelle Long said. “The project will make the request for marriage licenses seamless and would give the public the ability to make requests from home.”
The County Clerk’s Office told the commissioners they had received a quote of $49,900 from Docutopia, which will address the secure transport, preparation, imagining, indexing and uploading of the county’s marriage licenses that date back to 1882.
The plan is for the marriage licenses to be fully digital and available by December.