Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little, at podium, addresses Klamath County Commissioners Derrick DeGroot, back left, and Dave Henslee during the Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, April 4.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

“This is something we need to be talking about. This drug is not an experimental drug; it will kill you. Fentanyl is literally killing our communities,” stated Commissioner Dave Henslee in a Klamath County Board of County Commissioners business meeting Tuesday, April 4.

Henslee’s comments came while the commissioners were approving a motion for an amended agreement between Klamath County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority for financing of public health services. The amendment replaces a description for overdose prevention and increases the original grant award for fiscal year 2023 by $5,272 to be used toward a fentanyl awareness and prevention campaign.

