County Commissioners

Klamath County Commissioners Derrick DeGroot, left, and Dave Henslee decide whether to give approval to an extension of a grant for Klamath Ice Sports to complete locker rooms during the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

“I want the decisions I, or other commissioners make, to be in the best interests of the county and what the community wants,” Commissioner Dave Henslee said this week.

Henslee's comments came during the weekly Klamath County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 while the commissioners discussed the need for a strategic plan.

