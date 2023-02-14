Klamath County Commissioners Derrick DeGroot, left, and Dave Henslee decide whether to give approval to an extension of a grant for Klamath Ice Sports to complete locker rooms during the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“I want the decisions I, or other commissioners make, to be in the best interests of the county and what the community wants,” Commissioner Dave Henslee said this week.
Henslee's comments came during the weekly Klamath County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 while the commissioners discussed the need for a strategic plan.
“A strategic plan will allow for better decisions that our community wants,” Henslee said. “The strategic plan would provide a road map of where we are driving toward.”
According to county documents, the strategic plan will function both as the county’s blueprint for success and as a powerful communication tool that will incorporate the vision, values and objectives of Klamath County.
The creation of the plan will come together in four phases: Project Coordination, Fact Finding, Facilitation and the drafting of the plan itself. Moss Adams will assist county leadership in setting priorities for the strategic plan based on current budgets, challenges the county is facing and opportunities the county holds.
Moss Adams will be conducting a needs assessment to determine the county’s current and future needs by interviewing the county commissioners and other county leaders as well as key stakeholders and/or any partners.
“Our key stakeholders are the community,” Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said. “We want involvement on this project to include all cities of Klamath County. We’ll seek involvement from the Klamath Tribes, the schools, emergency services … there’s quite a list of the key stakeholders we’ll be reaching out to.”
Moss Adams said they are prepared to begin the project at contract signing and that a strategic plan of this nature typically takes upward of six months.
The County Commissioners approved an agreement between the county and Moss Adams in facilitating the creation of a five-year strategic plan for the county at a fiscal impact not to exceed $66,000.
During the meeting, the board also reviewed a request for an extension of a Tourism Competitive Grant awarded to Klamath Ice Sports in May 2022. The original grant was contractually agreed to be completed by Feb. 17.
Bob Kingzett, board president of Klamath Ice Sports, requested the extension to complete the project due to product availability being hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant was to be used for the purchase of a prefabricated building that consists of two locker rooms in hopes of expanding the number of hockey tournaments and teams that could participate in such a tournament with the goal of bringing more people into the county during the months of October through March.
Aside from fiscal reasons, the need for new locker rooms also rose to allow for a space for female players to change who are currently forced to do so in either the restroom or in the ice rink’s office. There was also a need for making the locker rooms ADA compliant as the current one is only accessible via staircase.
The board agreed to grant the extension for six months expiring Aug. 17.