Klamath County residents recently took a commissioner to task for an editorial printed shortly after the New Year.
The comments came during the Tuesday, Jan. 31 meeting of the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners.
“You wrote about your beliefs and your focus; I don’t know what those are,” said Gerri Kelley about an editorial written by Commissioner Kelley Minty. The editorial was published Jan. 7 in the Herald & News. “When it comes to the government, many have a bad taste in their mouth from having to get COVID-jabs and teaching our kids about transgenders and pronouns.”
Allen Headley also directed comments at Minty saying “at this point [the people of Klamath County] have yet to be told where we are headed — only to say always yes.”
“The commissioners government body in front of us,” Headley said, “is so worried about the money involved for stakeholders instead of the citizens that you overlook, including the dearest thing to mankind, our children.”
In response to the opposition, Minty said she that when she wrote the editorial, she was referring to the misconceptions some seem have about the County Commission only saying no.
“I was offering that there is a spirit right now of people in county leadership roles who are willing to say yes to citizens. Not only yes, but also ‘yes and what do you want to do?’ ‘Yes, how can we help you?” Minty said.
Commissioner Dave Henslee said he’d read Minty’s editorial and agrees with it.
“[County government] is a service industry and [the Board of County Commissioners] need to be here to support people,” Henslee said. “It’s time to figure out how to say yes more and make things easy for our community.”
With that issue addressed, the board turned its attention to business items on the agenda.
Klamath County Public Works Director Jeremy Morris spoke to the commission regarding an increase to weed control fees which would need to be approved.
Morris said the last time fees rose was six or seven years ago and the reason for the increase now is that the “cost of labor has risen by 10 percent.”
The board opened this matter for public discussion and Rita Vinning shared her opposition to the entire idea of spraying noxious weeds. Vinning presented claims of the weed spray causing illness in people and animals.
“Out in the Keno area,” Vinning said, “there’s a man out there who was diagnosed with lymphoma. I’ve seen deer out [in the Keno area] with nasty looking tumors from the spray.”
Vinning did not provide evidence proving the weed spray is the source of the man’s lymphoma or the source of the tumors she claimed to have seen on deer.
Vinning proposed that the Klamath County Weed Control department find something else to use, but she did not offer an alternative.
The commissioners approved the expenditure of $132.05 to the Weed Control Operating Budget.
Morris spoke to the commissioners about two massive road projects set to take place this summer on Westside Road and Clover Creek Road. Both will be receiving chip seal treatment. The projects were granted to the county from the U.S. Department of Transportation back in 2018 when the county applied for grants through the Federal Land Access Program.
Morris explained that the delay in completion came from the time it took the Department of Transportation to process agreements as well as necessary biological assessments that needed to be conducted.
“[The Klamath County Road Department] hoped to begin last year because the project would have fallen in a five-year cycle,” Morris said. “What happens when [maintenance] is delayed on a major road, especially a remote road that receives heavy snow, is the development of potholes. It’s estimated we will need 4,000 tons of cold-patch to fill the holes before chipsealing.”
Combined the two projects will bring $987,255 of revenue to Klamath County: The county will receive a grant of $511,046 for Westside Road and a separate grant of $476,209 for Clover Creek Road.
Finally, commissioners announced their weekly business meeting will see a time change beginning next week. On Tuesday, the commissioners met at 8:30 a.m. for the business meeting, but beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7, the meeting will begin at 1 p.m.