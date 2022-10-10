In this screenshot from the Klamath County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, Klamath County Public Health Department Head Jennifer Little explains the logistics of the amendments before council.
In this screenshot from the Klamath County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, Derrick DeGroot and Kelly Minty motion to approve appointees.
Klamath County Board of Commissioners Chair Kelly Minty is shown in this screenshot from the commission's Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting.
Klamath County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Derrick DeGroot is shown in this screenshot from the commission's Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting.
Klamath County’s Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Derrick DeGroot said this week that he expects a busy Oregon state legislative session ahead.
DeGroot said the board has been involved in several meetings with the Association of Oregon Counties throughout the past week or so, during which they discussed “priorities and principles” in regard to how the groups will approach the work they will face in the upcoming legislative session.
“There’s already 384 bills that have dropped,” DeGroot said at the Tuesday, Oct 11 regular County Commissioners business meeting.
DeGroot will be especially busy because he’s set to be the AOC president come 2023.
“There will be a lot of work to do in the next year,” he said.
MINTY JOINS EMERGENCY BOARD
Chair Kelly Minty has been appointed to a new board which oversees Oregon Emergency Management (OEM), known as the local government emergency management council.
“We all know Oregon has been through a significant amount of emergencies since 2020,” said Minty, who attended the OEM meeting in Eugene last week. “State legislatures found it a good idea to develop a statewide council to oversee OEM.”
Minty said the state has invested a great deal in emergency management, but that emergencies have only grown.
APPOINTEES
During the meeting Tuesday, the commission looked at and approved recommended appointments for several boards.
Klamath County’s wolf depredation advisory council appointed seven new members: Chris O’Grady, Lynn Langdon, Ann Werner, Paul Lewis, Dayle Robnett, Bill Lehman and Samantha Walch.
Members of the council fulfill the duty of overseeing fair compensation to be paid out to farmers and ranchers in the area who have suffered livestock losses due to gray wolf predation.
Livestock producers can go before the council to present their evidence and plead their cases regarding the financial burdens relating to not only loss of livestock but also the costs of implementing prevention techniques.
The council is also responsible for grants which provide the funding for said compensation, as well as non-lethal preventative measures.
The appointees will serve on the advisory council until the end of 2026.
Commissioners also approved the appointments of Johnna O’Neil, Michael Mason and Brad Camidge to the local alcohol and drug planning committee.
The LADPC is charge with the task of promoting provenly effective addiction prevention and treatment by means that are deemed culturally sensitive.
The goal of the committee is to provide addiction services to all peoples for the purpose of improving their chances to reintegrate into society and maintain stable lives.
Planning committee members serve a two-year term.
William DiBrito, Andrea Fenner, Ron Moe, Gloria Pena, Yecenia Rodriguez, Cecilia Silcox and Phillip Squibb were the last of the appointees, receiving unanimous commissioner approval to join the Klamath County developmental disabilities advisory board.
The advisory board’s function is to advise the Department of Health and Human Services on issues including development, planning, monitoring and funding as related to disability services.
AMENDMENTS
The board also approved an amendment to the intergovernmental agreements between Multnomah Education Service District (MESD) and Klamath County Public Health (KCPH).
Currently, KCPH uses a software tool — which is owned by MESD — to “claim the services” that are provided to patients with Medicaid.
KCPH Department head Jennifer Little said the amendment represented a change in the agreement between KCPH and MESD.
“What the contract is doing is updating the methodology of the pricing that we pay to MESD,” Little said. “So, we were paying administrative fees of $10 per Medicaid patient, and this will change it to just a fee that’s divided evenly by quarter.”
Little also noted the price will also be weighted by population size.
Finally, an amendment was passed to update the financing of public health services between the state, Oregon Health Authority and Klamath County by the KCPH.
These program elements include tobacco prevention and education, immunization services, reproductive health, safe drinking water and overdose prevention.
The fiscal impact of the amendment will increase the grant revenue to $55,929.04. Funds are to be distributed amongst the public health sub departments, with $7,222 going to environmental health; $43,167.04 to clinic nursing; and $5,540 to health promotion disease prevention.