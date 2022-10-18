In the 1960s and '70s, Klamath County underwent a compression era for the construction of bridges according to Jeremy Morris, director of public works.
Morris informed Klamath County Board of Commissioners that in Klamath County alone, there are 206 bridges.
With an average lifespan of 40 years, he said, the county will need to replace upward of 40 bridges during the next 20 years.
Morris went before the board at its weekly business meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18 to accept the proposal to select WH Pacific, Inc. for consulting services and plan development on the replacing of the 60-year-old, multi-span East Langel Valley Road bridge.
Commissioner Dave Henslee asked Morris the average cost to rebuild one of these bridges.
“These major ones, this is probably a $2.5 million bridge,” Morris elaborated, going on to explain that many of the single-span bridges would average somewhere closer to $1 million.
To replace all of the bridges in need, Henslee estimated the cost to be roughly $50 million.
Morris stated there is an estimated $70 million in the road fund at this time.
Spence Mountain
An Amicable Agreement with the Trust for Public Land and JWTR LLC was approved, granting the county ownership of Spence Mountain.
The mountain will serve as a public community forest according to county documents.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot expressed his excitement to see the project “come to fruition,” pointing out that the newly attained area will bring further tourism opportunities to Klamath County.
Chiloquin roads
Morris continued dialogue with the commissioners, explaining the details of an agreement that went before them at the meeting. The agreement would be between Klamath County Public Works (KCPW) and the City of Chiloquin for the purpose of crack-sealing the seven miles of city roads in Chiloquin.
Chiloquin has agreed to pay $135,000 to KCPW, with $100,000 in grant funding and the rest paid out by the City of Chiloquin.
The motion was approved.
ARPA agreement termination
A Klamath County American Rescue Plan Act Grant agreement — which had funded the Chemult Community and Tourism Association (CCTA) with $50,000 — was terminated at the Sept. 23 meeting.
Finance Director Vickie Noel spoke on behalf of the agreement and its termination, stating that it had “become apparent” that the CCTA is not prepared to “moved forward with the project.”
After approving the motion, DeGroot made the comment that he himself was disappointed about the choice to terminate the agreement.
“I think that there’s a lot of very energetic people in Chemult, and people that are interested in seeing some growth and development projects come to fruition,” DeGroot said.
DeGroot said that he and Henslee had been involved in discussions with the community members of Chemult and had said the county would be “extremely supportive and interested in returning this money” if they could come together as a community and come up with some possible projects moving forward.