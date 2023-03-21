County Commissioners

Klamath County Commissioners Derrick DeGroot and Dave Henslee make decisions during the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners weekly business meeting Tuesday, March 21.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

The Board of County Commissioners shared excitement and enthusiasm for the Klamath County Fairgrounds and Event Center’s RV lot expansion during the weekly business meeting Tuesday, March 21.

The board was presented with a grant agreement issued from the South Central Oregon Economic Development District in the amount of $225,000. The agreement, funded with American Rescue Plan Act monies, is to expand the RV lot at the county fairgrounds.

