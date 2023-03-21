The Board of County Commissioners shared excitement and enthusiasm for the Klamath County Fairgrounds and Event Center’s RV lot expansion during the weekly business meeting Tuesday, March 21.
The board was presented with a grant agreement issued from the South Central Oregon Economic Development District in the amount of $225,000. The agreement, funded with American Rescue Plan Act monies, is to expand the RV lot at the county fairgrounds.
Last year’s Klamath County Fair saw approximate 48,000 fairgoers with a number of those visitors camping overnight through the duration of the festivities.
Commissioner Dave Henslee said he knew there was some frustration regarding the availability of camping locations at the fairgrounds. Henslee state he would like to avoid similar issues this year.
“Do you feel [by fair time] that we will be in a good position for parents and their kids to have access to adequate camping for the fair this year?” Henslee asked Derrick Rowley, the director of the fairgrounds and event center.
Rowley said that no parts of the project have been delayed and provided a timeline of construction, stating work will start in mid-May and is expected to be completed within three months.
“That puts [project completion] toward the end of August which is unfortunately after the fair,” Rowley said. “If utilities are in and the lot is usable aside from landscaping, we’d use it for the fair.”
Rowley said the plan is to facilitate the camping in similar ways as last year’s fair.
“We are going to have a bit of growing pains,” Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said. “The amount of work being done at the fairgrounds to improve the quality of the facilities that can be offered, how we are able to provide services at the fair — all of those things — the amount of work [the fairground staff] are doing to make these visions become reality is remarkable.”
In another APRA grant agreement, the board approved the Klamath County Fire District Number 1’s (KFCD1) submission for $145,000 to be used toward purchasing radio equipment.
In the grant proposal provided by the county, KFCD1 stated it is the busiest fire district in Klamath County and one of the busiest in the state. A major component of a successful fire district is the communication equipment. In April 2021, Mission Critical Partners, a professional services firm, performed a Radio System Assessment and identified several opportunities for improvement.
“During the World Trade Center Attacks on September 11, 2001, limitations to the communications in portable radios was among the most cited deficiencies resulting in the deaths of 343 firefighters. KFCD1 desperately needs to update our existing radio capabilities,” the grant proposal states.
The board also approved a donation of $50,000 from the county’s Developmental Disabilities Services to fund a City of Klamath Falls project that is installing a pump track (a type of bike track that can be used by skateboarders and is wheelchair accessible that caters to multiple skill levels) at Eulalona Park.
“We are super excited for this,” said Myles Maxey, director of Developmental Disabilities.
DeGroot agreed, stating the Klamath County community has few opportunities for people with disabilities.
Finally, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office sought approval to purchase a second canine for the K-9 Deputy Program during the meeting. Sheriff Chris Kaber said the office has received multiple donations for the purchase of the dog, which KCSO has received a quote of $10,500 from Top Dog Police K9 Training and Consulting.
“I’m continually impressed by this community and the support they have for K9 programs,” Henslee said.
The board approved the motion and thanked Kaber for reviving the K9 program in Klamath County.