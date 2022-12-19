Spence Mountain

Some 7,500 acres of land rising above Upper Klamath Lake in south-central Oregon has been brought into public ownership thanks to funds from the federal Forest Legacy program, a partnership between partnership between the state of Oregon through the Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service.

 Oregon Deptartment of Forestry

Rising dramatically above Upper Klamath Lake in Southern Oregon, Spence Mountain is home to oak and ponderosa pine woodlands, some of the rarest habitats in the state, and more than 47 miles of biking trails.

As of this month, it’s protected forever. That’s thanks to the Trust for Public Land, Klamath County, the Oregon Department of Forestry and $4.6 million in federal funding from the U.S. Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, administered through ODF.


