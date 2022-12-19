Some 7,500 acres of land rising above Upper Klamath Lake in south-central Oregon has been brought into public ownership thanks to funds from the federal Forest Legacy program, a partnership between partnership between the state of Oregon through the Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service.
Rising dramatically above Upper Klamath Lake in Southern Oregon, Spence Mountain is home to oak and ponderosa pine woodlands, some of the rarest habitats in the state, and more than 47 miles of biking trails.
As of this month, it’s protected forever. That’s thanks to the Trust for Public Land, Klamath County, the Oregon Department of Forestry and $4.6 million in federal funding from the U.S. Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, administered through ODF.
“The Forest Legacy Program helps Oregon protect working forests, drinking water sources and habitat for fish and wildlife.” said Kelley Beamer, executive director of the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts. “Spence Mountain adds a gem to our network of protected lands, creating expanded public access through hiking and biking trails. This project is a win for communities, the local economy, and conservation.”
Spence Mountain is now publicly owned by Klamath County. Its protection will have major economic and ecological benefits for the community. The 7,500-acre community forest will provide outdoor access for community members and recreationists. It will also preserve habitat for important species and supporting sustainable timber harvest.
The project received unanimous support from the Klamath County commissioners and U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for its appropriations from the Forest Legacy Program.
“Oregon’s public lands and forests are iconic and vital in supporting the state’s economy, as well as addressing climate chaos,” said Merkley. “I am pleased to see the economic and environmental benefits this project will bring to the communities in Klamath County by supporting sustainable timber harvesting, providing public recreation such as mountain biking, and preserving habitats for endangered species.”