Get ready for a wild ride as the Klamath Community College Foundation hosts its annual scholarship fundraising roundup event Saturday, May 13 featuring a hearty dining experience and an original, melodramatic play filled with villainy and virtue.

Dubbed “Hay Klamath: Back in the Saddle,” the Western-themed gala marks the first in-person annual fundraiser by the KCC Foundation since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will include a catered dinner by Melissa’s Country Kitchen, an “old-timey saloon” operated by Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, and the world premiere performance of an original comedy play — “A Fistful of Spuds” — written by veteran Klamath Falls thespian Dan Neubauer and KCC’s own Peter Lawson.

