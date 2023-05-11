Get ready for a wild ride as the Klamath Community College Foundation hosts its annual scholarship fundraising roundup event Saturday, May 13 featuring a hearty dining experience and an original, melodramatic play filled with villainy and virtue.
Dubbed “Hay Klamath: Back in the Saddle,” the Western-themed gala marks the first in-person annual fundraiser by the KCC Foundation since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will include a catered dinner by Melissa’s Country Kitchen, an “old-timey saloon” operated by Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, and the world premiere performance of an original comedy play — “A Fistful of Spuds” — written by veteran Klamath Falls thespian Dan Neubauer and KCC’s own Peter Lawson.
Proceeds from the event support KCC student scholarship programs through the Klamath Community College Foundation. A limited number of tickets remain available for $30 each, table sponsors are also available with seating for eight at $600.
“A Fistful of Spuds” is a comedy-musical detailing the story of Kate “Calamity” Chrystal (KCC) Oakley, whose heart is set on bringing a band of infamous potato rustlers to justice. The gala and performance will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 inside KCC’s Building 4 commons.
Sponsors of the event include Jean Pinniger, Joan Staunton, Vector Energy Solutions, and Winema Electric. The KCC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1997, has for 25 years distributed scholarships and resources for KCC students through community support.