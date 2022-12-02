Oregon State Board of Nursing (OSBN) has approved a proposed bridge program at Klamath Community College to allow active Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to now pursue Registered Nursing (RN) certification.

As staffing permits, KCC intends to recruit up to four practicing Licensed Practical Nurses as well as four active LPN students to begin the second year of KCC’s RN Program, beginning in the Fall 2023 term. Last July KCC was approved to revive its LPN program by OSBN, effectively doubling the number of nursing program graduates produced at KCC each year.


Tags