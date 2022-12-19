Klamath Community College’s Fire Science program finished its 2022 Fire Academy with a live fire training exercise and graduation ceremony Thursday, Dec. 8, with 19 students in total earning the distinct honor of graduating KCC’s Firefighter 1 Academy.
Students had the opportunity to participate in live fire training that included both interior and car fire training.
The Fire Academy live fire training was held at Klamath Fire District 4’s training grounds. Activities marked the culmination of a rigorous 10-week course of hands-on skills training under the direction of professional firefighter instructors affiliated with KCC’s Fire Science program.
While fast-track one-year programs are available for students, all 19 fire academy graduates are pursuing a two-year Emergency Response Operations (ERO) Associate Degree with an emphasis on Fire Science at KCC. Several students have already obtained Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) status, while the remainder will begin their EMT coursework in the winter term beginning Jan. 9, 2023.
Fire Academy graduates will become active volunteers and students with local fire departments while pursuing the remainder of their Fire Science degree at KCC. Local fire department affiliation serves as the next step in progression toward achieving a paid career in the fire service.
“I am so excited to see such amazing talent displayed amongst our 19 KCC Fire Academy graduates,” said Ryan Dickerson, KCC Fire Program lead and student advisor. “These students will be a huge asset to the fire service as they join the ranks of our local Klamath County fire departments. It is such a privilege to be able to help our students attain their dream career of being a structural firefighter.”
At KCC there are four associate degree ERO pathways with an emphasis in either structural fire, wildland fire, EMT, or criminal justice, as well as four additional one-year certificate fast-track programs and four less-than-one-year pathway certificates under the same emphasis categories.