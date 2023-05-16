Across two days, Klamath Community College celebrated its latest campus addition with the public at open house events in recognition of the recently completed KCC Apprenticeship Center. A VIP tour for funders and project developers Friday, May 5 served as a formal grand opening, completing a multi-year effort of fundraising and construction for the structure. The following day, the public was welcomed to tour the facility as part of an open house event.

Funded through grants and donations, the $11.5 million debt-free facility is the new home of numerous trade skill and apprenticeship programs. Programs already underway include manufacturing-related apprenticeship programs such as welding, carpentry, cement mason, drywall, electrical, interior/exterior specialist, millwright, painter, and plumbing, fire and emergency response, criminal justice and law enforcement, commercial truck driving, and heavy equipment training programs. Additional programs to utilize the facility are also in development, such as the planned 2024 launch of a well drilling specialist program.

