Camille Preus

 Courtesy of Klamath Community College

Klamath Community College’s Board of Directors has approved a six-month contract naming Camille Preus as the school’s acting president, effective Sept. 6.

The contract was finalized at a special meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, Aug. 26 in order to maintain proper leadership while current KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez takes extended leave due to an undisclosed medical condition.

