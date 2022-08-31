Klamath Community College’s Board of Directors has approved a six-month contract naming Camille Preus as the school’s acting president, effective Sept. 6.
The contract was finalized at a special meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, Aug. 26 in order to maintain proper leadership while current KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez takes extended leave due to an undisclosed medical condition.
Gutierrez plans to return to his position as KCC President within the next 3-6 months. Preus was named following the recommendation of Gutierrez based on her previous experience as a community college president.
Gutierrez has served as KCC President since 2012. During his tenure, KCC has seen rapid expansion in facilities and educational programs offered, including current construction of a new apprenticeship center slated to open in 2023.
Preus was Blue Mountain Community College President from 2013 to 2018. In the time since she has served as Executive Director of the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA), representing all 17 community colleges in Oregon pursuant to legislative and regulatory issues at both the state and federal level. Previous to her time at BMCC, Preus was Director of the Oregon Department of Community Colleges and Workforce Development from 2000 to 2013. She holds a doctorate in Community College Leadership from Oregon State University.
“Klamath Community College does not stand still,” Gutierrez said. “The team that keeps us moving, is evident in each area of success, and with each employee doing their part. As part of the Klamath Community College family, I am eager to return and witness the progression that this work has taken in my absence.”