Klamath Community College’s agriculture program is evolving to incorporate more modern technology and better understanding of global markets under direction of its new program lead, Isadora Peres De Souza.

Offering both an Agriculture Science Associate of Applied Science Degree and a one-year Farm and Ranch Manager Career Pathway Certificate, curriculum is structured around the study of soil cultivation, crop production, livestock care, plant science, raising fish, agriculture management, mechanization, and natural resource management. These varied courses prepare KCC graduates for a wide variety of career opportunities related to agriculture.

