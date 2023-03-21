Klamath Community College (KCC) recently earned designation as a 2023-24 Military Friendly School from Viqtory media company, achieving a gold rating for the second year in a row.
The gold-rating status achieved by KCC is the second-highest obtainable level of veterans services designation, with only being named a “Top-10” rated institution surpassing it. KCC has earned the rank as a Military Friendly School every year since 2014. Last year, a gold rating was achieved, while a bronze rating was received for the 2021-22 academic year.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the survey with 530 earning a Military Friendly designation.
According to KCC Institutional Research, 135 veterans and active service members have been enrolled for the 2022-23 winter term.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Criteria include the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), graduation, job placement, loan repayment, and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships for Military Friendly. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community.”
KCC’s Campus Veterans Resource Center is a central location for students to complete their entire admission, enrollment, and advising processes, assisting students in determining their eligibility and application for Veterans Administration educational benefit funding. It is responsible for certifying those entitled to VA educational benefits.