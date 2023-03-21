Klamath Community College (KCC) recently earned designation as a 2023-24 Military Friendly School from Viqtory media company, achieving a gold rating for the second year in a row.

The gold-rating status achieved by KCC is the second-highest obtainable level of veterans services designation, with only being named a “Top-10” rated institution surpassing it. KCC has earned the rank as a Military Friendly School every year since 2014. Last year, a gold rating was achieved, while a bronze rating was received for the 2021-22 academic year.

