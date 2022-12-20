Well Drilling

Funding was recently secured for Klamath Community College to develop a well drilling program and acquire a drilling rig. The program will launch in January with students recruited directly from the KCC Welding program.

 Submitted Photo

Addressing a major need in the Klamath Basin, Klamath Community College will soon launch a new well drilling program that will provide training for licensure of well drillers and well construction workers.

Partnered closely with KCC’s welding program, students will acquire a welding and pipe welding certificate, and be instructed in well construction — including 90 hours of hands-on training for vertical and horizontal drilling.


