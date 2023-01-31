As of January, students interested in pursuing careers in cosmetology and barbering have been enrolling in the new Klamath Community College Cosmetology program.
The KCC Cosmetology program, along with public salon services, are continuing to be offered in the former College of Cosmetology’s facilities on East Main Street, in the Mills Addition neighborhood, until a permanent program center is established on the main KCC campus.
The new KCC Cosmetology Associate of Applied Science Degree program will utilize business coursework and general studies classes alongside technical cosmetology instruction previously offered through the College of Cosmetology. This business-focused direction is intended to prepare students to become professional stylists and barbers combined with sufficient business coursework and experience to proficiently operate their own business if they so choose. Many of the instructors previously with the College of Cosmetology are now leading the KCC Cosmetology program.
“KCC will be the first among Oregon community colleges to identify the great demand for professional stylists, barbers, and estheticians and establish a program to address that need,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.
“We are excited to offer not only technical skills but also business pedigree so that students are prepared for all aspects of operating their own business. We will also be working on meeting the continuing education needs locally and elsewhere among salon working professionals by offering online or hybrid course work so they can keep up with the changing needs of the industry.”
Some students previously enrolled at the College of Cosmetology will have a credit balance, and funds returned. KCC cosmetology students who paid fees for supplies and materials at the College of Cosmetology qualify for fee waivers.
“The team at KCC is utilizing the most advanced technology and curriculum available in the industry today as a Pivot Point (cosmetology curriculum) partner,” said Lynelle Lynch, KCC Cosmetology Advisory Board Chair. “They are going above and beyond the actual license curriculum and creating an associate degree in cosmetology that will allow graduates to have extensive knowledge in how to manage their business. I am very impressed with the quality of the programing and the support the graduate will have in career services.”
The KCC cosmetology program is being offered as a two-year associate degree, or as a one-year certificate for hair design, barbering, and nail technician/esthetician. Pathway opportunities will also be offered for nail technician and esthetician.
Through Lynch’s decade-old charity Beauty Changes Lives, scholarships are available in the field of cosmetology at beautychangeslives.org. Students may also receive assistance through Federal Pell grants and KCC Foundation Education Access and Opportunity scholarships.
Salon services are available at KCC Cosmetology, 357 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls. A wide variety of hair, skin and nails services are available to the public; call 541-882-6644 to make an appointment, or for more information, go to www.klamathcc.edu.