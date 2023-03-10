Klamath Comic-Con will return to the Klamath Community College (KCC) campus Saturday, July 15.

Following the inaugural Klamath Comic-Con in May 2022 and due to multiple factors, the popular event will be moved to a summertime annual affair from noon to 9 p.m. hosted by KCC. Attendance will remain free with donation of a non-perishable food item to benefit the KCC student food pantry.

