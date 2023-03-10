Filmmaker Taylor Morden, right, (“The Last Blockbuster”, “Pick It Up Ska in the 90s”) answers questions during a speaker panel at last year’s Klamath Comic-Con. The event returns to KCC on Saturday, July 15.
Attendees to last year’s Klamath Comic-Con pick out free comics and shirts at the prize table. The inaugural event last year proved so popular that Klamath Community College will again host the event in July.
Klamath Community College’s Baxter the Badger plays Tetris in last year’s Klamath Comic-Con video game museum. The event returns to KCC in July.
submitted
Filmmaker Taylor Morden, right, (“The Last Blockbuster”, “Pick It Up Ska in the 90s”) answers questions during a speaker panel at last year’s Klamath Comic-Con. The event returns to KCC on Saturday, July 15.
submitted
Attendees to last year’s Klamath Comic-Con pick out free comics and shirts at the prize table. The inaugural event last year proved so popular that Klamath Community College will again host the event in July.
Klamath Comic-Con will return to the Klamath Community College (KCC) campus Saturday, July 15.
Following the inaugural Klamath Comic-Con in May 2022 and due to multiple factors, the popular event will be moved to a summertime annual affair from noon to 9 p.m. hosted by KCC. Attendance will remain free with donation of a non-perishable food item to benefit the KCC student food pantry.
Changes are being made to accommodate an even larger event than last year’s comic-con — which drew more than 2,000 visitors to the KCC campus, with some from as far away as Sacramento and Salem. The move to July reduces the risk of adverse weather affecting attendance and planned outdoor activities.
The 2022 rendition included an interactive videogame museum, tabletop games, vendors, a puppetry workshop, cosplay costume contest, virtual reality, demonstrations of KCC’s full-motion aviation and commercial truck simulators, and multiple featured speakers headlined by the screenwriters of the Sonic the Hedgehog films.
Planning is underway to include last year’s favorites and expand this year’s event activities with even more room for vendors, additional food trucks, live music, a film festival, a haunted house and outdoor activities. Added emphasis also will be placed on demonstrations and interactive showcases of KCC programs.
“Since last year’s Klamath Comic-Con was such an overwhelming success drawing people from hundreds of miles away for a fun, free day of activities on the KCC campus, we knew we had to do it again,” said Kurt Liedtke, Klamath Comic-Con coordinator. “The event is intended as an all-ages day of fun for the whole community. We believe this is not only a great benefit for KCC to showcase its programs, but by moving the event to a summer Saturday it also becomes a big tourism draw to Klamath Falls.”
Vendor tables are currently available for $25, with additional tables for $10 (due to space limitations there is a maximum of three additional tables per vendor). Vendors may reserve space via Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/3kumbhur.