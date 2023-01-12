Rehearsals for the spring concert season of the Klamath Chorale will begin at 7 p.m. Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16 in the Cultural Center of the Ross Ragland Theater.
Weekly rehearsals will be held each Monday evening through early May.
The spring concert, the theme of which is “What The World Needs Now,” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 onstage at the Ragland and will feature a diverse selection of well-known songs that reflect the theme. The Ross Ragland Theater is presenting the concert.
The Klamath Chorale was formed as the Klamath Symphonic Choir in 1979 and is the oldest and largest all-volunteer community choir in the Klamath Basin. Membership is open to anyone who enjoys choral singing. Seasonal dues, which help to defray the cost of purchasing music for the group, are $25 per person.
The choir presents two concerts each year, one in the fall and one in the spring. Its concerts always include large-scale choral works in unique arrangements along with solos, duets and small vocal ensembles.
The Chorale is directed by Robin Schwartz, who has served in that capacity since 2009. Bill “Slippery” Eaton is the group’s long-time accompanist.
For more information, contact production coordinator Charles Cossey at 541-884-8484.