The Klamath Basin has been plagued by drought and a lack of water for years.
So perhaps it should come as no surprise that the ongoing water issues and the impending removal of four dams on the Klamath River were named the top stories of 2022 in voting by the Herald & News' staff.
Staffers were asked to rank their top 10 local stories of the year, with their first-place selection receiving 10 ballot points, their second choice getting nine, etc., down to one point for 10th place.
The top 10 stories ranged from the water issues to the return of the Sentry Eagle Open House at Kingsley Field and included the plan to put a F-15 fighter jet at Veterans Park, Dr. Nagi Naganathan's controversial contract extension at Oregon Tech, the retirements of the Klamath Tribes' Don Gentry and Discover Klamath's Jim Chadderdon, Comic Con at Klamath Community College and the county's unemployment rate, which was the worst in the state.
Here are Klamath County's top 10 stories of the year:
1. WATER ISSUES
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a drought emergency in Klamath County for the third year in a row.
The effects were far-reaching for tribes, ranchers, farmers, waterfowl advocates and people who rely on residential wells.
After being shut out entirely in 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation allocated the Klamath Project, which provides irrigation water for roughly 200,000 acres of farmland diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, 50,000 acre-feet of water in April, about 15% of demand. Spring rains helped increase project supply to 82,253 acre-feet.
The Klamath Tribes sued the Biden administration over its decision to release any water from the lake, claiming the move violated the Endangered Species Act to protect the Lost River and shortnose suckers.
“I think that, at some point, the federal government is going to have to show some leadership and make a decision about whether they’re going to let species go extinct, or insist upon sustaining agriculture,” Klamath Tribes chairman Clayton Dumont Jr. said.
On Aug. 19, Reclamation said the project was out of water and ordered districts to immediately halt diversions. All remaining water in the lake was needed to satisfy requirements for endangered salmon and sucker fish, according to the agency.
The Klamath Irrigation District (KID) initially indicated it would defy the federal government’s order to shut off the water, but closed the A Canal under duress from officials threatening to withhold $20 million of drought assistance.
The shutoff caught farmers by surprise, who argued Reclamation moved the goalposts by increasing the end-of-season water elevation required in Upper Klamath Lake.
Multiple stakeholders continue to vie for limited resources. There’s also a great deal of disagreement across the Klamath Basin about whether and how to collaborate. And some don’t see the extreme and mounting droughts as the biggest issue.
“There is not a water shortage problem,” said Moss Driscoll, the director of water policy for the Klamath Water Users Association. “There is a profound problem with people getting along.”
The KWUA, which represents farmers and ranchers, even teamed up with Ducks Unlimited on a project aimed at recycling water.
“Klamath Basin is one of the single most important areas in the pacific flyway for waterfowl,” said Jeff McCreary of Ducks Unlimited. “How do we achieve multi-benefit solutions, and use that drop of water so that it has maximum benefits for fish, has maximum benefits for agriculture, has maximum benefits for wetlands and waterfowl?”
Finally, Reclamation proposed extending its interim water management plan for the Klamath Project through Oct. 31, 2024, despite objections from both irrigators and tribes.
2. KLAMATH RIVER DAM REMOVAL
The removal of four Klamath River dams, something that’s been talked about for years, moved closer to being a reality.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) gave its final approval Nov. 17 for a plan to remove the four Klamath River dams in California and Oregon.
FERC’s order paves the way for enactment of a settlement agreement nearly 15 years in the making by California, Oregon, the Yurok and Karuk Tribes, Berkshire Hathaway Energy-owned utility company PacifiCorp, fishing groups and other stakeholders “to carry out the ambitious plan to remove dams, and address fish population, river health and tribal communities and cultures.”
The removal of four Klamath River dams is a two-year process that’s planned to begin next spring with full removal in 2024. Under the approved plan, the Copco No. 2 dam will be removed as soon as the summer of 2023 followed by the removal of J.C. Boyle, which is in Oregon’s Klamath County, in 2024. Also scheduled for removal in 2024 are the Copco No. 1 and Iron Gate dams, which are both in far northern California’s Siskiyou County.
Based on a previous filing by the Klamath River Renewal Corp., removing the four dams will cost $446 million, which is within the project’s $450 million budget. The removals will open about 400 miles of upstream habitat for threatened coho salmon and steelhead. The Klamath River flows 257 miles from the Klamath Basin in Oregon to the Pacific Ocean in California.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland praised efforts to remove the dams, saying, “Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made the Klamath River Basin and its surrounding watershed a home to tribal communities, productive agriculture, and a place where abundant populations of migratory birds, suckers, salmon and other fish could thrive. We must take urgent and necessary action to protect this special place.”
3. 'JET ON A STICK'
In July, the Klamath County Board of Commissioners and the Klamath Falls City Council finalized approvals for their shares for a $600,000 installation of a F-15 fighter jet at Veterans Park.
The funds were coming from local allotments from the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief programs.
The announcement was met with a swift backlash from the community, including several veterans, with the plan being referred to by some as the "jet on a stick."
“City representatives have said the project idea came from the county and Air Guard; county representatives have said it came from the city and the Air Guard; and the Air Guard tells me they are not involved in the project at all,” said Trish Seiler, a former City Council member, at a Sept. 6 meeting. “So, who’s on first?”
Councilman Dan Tofell suggested at that meeting the project be tabled until January, at which point the City Council would have its usual five council members, rather than just the three that were serving the board at the time.
“I have a tendency to agree, we needed to have a more public forum on this decision,” Tofell said, “because it’s obvious that a lot people weren’t aware that this was the plan.”
4. DR. NAGI'S CONTROVERSIAL EXTENSION
When the Oregon Institute of Technology extended the contract of university President Dr. Nagi Naganathan in June to run through 2027, the news sparked ripples throughout the campus and the greater Klamath Falls community.
On one hand, the Board of Trustees had sent a message of stability and solidarity in its leadership at a time when OIT continues to be recognized for its educational value. According to a July report, the earning potential of the school’s recent graduates is the highest among Oregon universities according to SmartAsset.
“OIT is fiscally healthy, and students are graduating and getting jobs,” Naganathan said in a statement to the Herald & News.
On the other hand, internal strife at the school continues to be documented, with members of the student body and faculty publishing letters of grievance, from the faculty’s vote of no confidence in Dr. Naganathan in 2021, to the Associated Students of Oregon Institute of Technology’s resolution of no confidence in the Board of Trustees released by their executive committee in June.
Management consulting firm ModernThink released a Campus Climate at Oregon Tech executive summary. The report highlights the experiences and perceptions of the faculty and students who work and study at the school, shining further light on the ideological disconnect between those teaching and studying there, versus those who make the decisions at the top.
5. TRIBAL CHAIRMAN GENTRY STEPS DOWN
After spending more than three decades involved in Klamath Tribes matters, including the previous nine years as chairman of the Klamath Tribes Council, Don Gentry planned on a lower profile.
Gentry, 67, who did not seek re-election as tribal chair, turned over those duties to Clayton Dumont Jr., who was elected in April.
“It was time,” he said of retiring from tribal leadership, explaining he and his wife of nearly 48 years, Mary, a Warm Springs Indian, “want to focus on family matters.”
Gentry said he believes his time as tribal chairman has been successful.
“It was a team effort. I consider myself a servant leader,” he said. “I’m a pretty good spokesman for our people but it’s a team effort, working as a team with the tribal council and our staff.”
6. KCC's COMIC CON
The first Comic Con in the Klamath Basin in nearly three years was held on the lone Friday the 13th of the year, in May, at Klamath Community College.
The free event, filled with games and crafts and featuring numerous vendors and speakers, drew an estimated 2,000 attendees.
Kurt Liedtke, the public information officer at KCC, helped put the event together.
“We didn’t have enough people coming to campus,” Liedtke said. “We had extra money in our budget and wanted to create a fun event not only for the community, but an event to bring people to KCC.”
7. DISCOVER KLAMATH LEADERSHIP CHANGE
Jim Chadderdon, the longtime executive director and co-founder of Discover Klamath, retired at the end of March.
Chadderdon helped found the group in 2008 to chart efforts to better promote tourism in the Klamath Basin.
“It’s been an honor to serve Klamath County’s tourism stakeholders, tourism in our region," Chadderdon said. "Discover Klamath has a bright future.”
After a nationwide search for Chadderdon's replacement, Darin Rutledge, the executive director of the Klamath Falls Downtown Association and Discover Klamath’s former board president, took over the job at the end of November.
8. F-15 EAGLE FLEET STANDS DOWN
For 24 years, the F-15 Eagle has roared over Klamath Falls, flying countless training missions for the U.S. Air Force. This aircraft is special, with an outstanding combat record and a service life dating back 50 years — a remarkable lifespan for a fighter aircraft.
Those days are nearing their end as the retirement of the aircraft is fast approaching.
So, where will they go? It turns out, several locations — the sunny Arizona desert, Israel, NASA, and some are going on to fame and notoriety of sort.
Some Kingsley Field aircraft go on to become a “rock stars” — figuratively speaking — as they will transfer to the National Museum of the United States Air Force and subsequently be loaned to a community for public display.
The remaining jets are retiring to Arizona. Commonly known as “the Boneyard,” the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, takes jets and mothballs them in the southwest desert.
9. COUNTY'S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE
Klamath County had the worst unemployment rate in the state of Oregon for much of the year.
Through November, the county's rate was at 5.4%.
By comparison, neighboring Lake County was 14th worst at 4.5%.
10. SENTRY EAGLE OPEN HOUSE
The event, traditionally hosted every other year by the 173rd Fighter Wing, was held for the first time since 2017 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Civilians flocked to Kingsley Field to see military aircraft and aerial demonstrations with F-15 fighter jets.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sky Lakes names David Cauble as CEO; City Council continues to debate equity committee; Lamprey found in Miller Lake for the first time since the 1950s; Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff visits Crater Lake; Kit Carson Park renamed to Eulalona; Winco announces plans to come to Klamath Falls; Leo Cabral retires from the United Way; Pride event held in Klamath Falls; Sheriff Kaber comes out against Measure 114 that tightens gun laws; City Council was short-handed for most of the year; Jonathan Teichert was named Klamath Falls city manager; Klamath County voters approved a border relocation committee to study a move to Idaho; The Crater Lake/Klamath Regional Airport gets nearly $10M for renovations from the FAA; Klamath Falls native Christine Drazan runs for governor, makes campaign stop at airport day before election; Former police chief Dave Henslee elected as County Commissioner; Maxi the cat survives four months in the wild at Crater Lake; the 10th annual Klamath Film Festival is held; the Wingwatchers Trail celebrates its 30th anniversary; KCC President Roberto Gutierrez takes a six-month medical leave; OIT opens its new engineering building; Comedy shows draw large audiences to Ross Ragland Theater; First United Methodist ends its free community dinner after 15 years.