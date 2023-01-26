The Henley High School Key Club officers, from left, President Eliana Bocchi, Secretary Laken Delaney, Treasurer Karishma and Vice President Trevor Robiasson, were recognized Tuesday, Jan. 24 during the United Way of Klamath Basin’s 78th annual luncheon.
United Way of Klamath Basin’s 2022 board president Amber Gomes, left, is shown with Kristin Sayles after Sayles was honored with the United Way Award of Excellence on Tuesday, Jan. 24 during the United Way’s 78th annual luncheon.
Staff from the Washington Federal Bank, from left, Katie Savage, Kylie Thompson and Heather Curtis, attended the United Way of Klamath Basin’s 78th annual luncheon to receive a special Corporate Community Pillars Legacy award Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Henley High School Key Club officers, from left, President Eliana Bocchi, Secretary Laken Delaney, Treasurer Karishma and Vice President Trevor Robiasson, were recognized Tuesday, Jan. 24 during the United Way of Klamath Basin’s 78th annual luncheon.
United Way of Klamath Basin
United Way of Klamath Basin’s 2022 board president Amber Gomes, left, is shown with Kristin Sayles after Sayles was honored with the United Way Award of Excellence on Tuesday, Jan. 24 during the United Way’s 78th annual luncheon.
United Way of Klamath Basin
Jessica Chastain poses with the Campaign Volunteer of the Year award during the United Way of Klamath Basin’s 78th annual luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 24.
United Way of Klamath Basin
Staff from the Washington Federal Bank, from left, Katie Savage, Kylie Thompson and Heather Curtis, attended the United Way of Klamath Basin’s 78th annual luncheon to receive a special Corporate Community Pillars Legacy award Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Seventy board members and supporters gathered to welcome Juan Maldonado, general manager of Klamath Falls Toyota as the 2023 board president, and to acknowledge numerous individuals and companies for their service to the Klamath County community Tuesday, Jan. 24 during the 78th annual United Way of the Klamath Basin luncheon, held this year at the Waffle Hut.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin held its 78th annual luncheon meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Waffle Hut as 70 board members and supporters gathered to welcome according to a release.
Amber Gomes, United Way’s 2022 board president, opened the meeting thanking everyone for their support and presented Kristin Sayles with the United Way Award of Excellence for serving 24 years on the board of directors as campaign chairperson (2000), president (2003) and personnel chairperson for 17 years.
“I’ve always believed it’s important to get involved in our community and do what we can as volunteers and donors to help improve the lives of our fellow citizens,” Sayles said.
Campaign Chairperson Jenine Stuedli announced that $450,000, or 89%, of the $507,000 Community Campaign goal has currently been raised.
“The final campaign results will be announced later this spring as our United Way is still actively raising funds,” Stuedli said.
The Leadership Giving Key Club, according to Stuedli, has raised $202,000 from 101 donors so far and 18 workplace campaigns were presented a Spirit Award for achieving a minimum 5% increase in donations over the prior year.
Workplaces receiving a Bronze Spirit award for employees donating a minimum average gift of $25 per year included Sky Lakes Medical Center, Wilsonart, Brixner Junior High School, Falcon Heights Academy, Merrill Elementary School, Klamath Food Bank and Klamath Union High School.
Silver Spirit awards (for donating a minimum average gift of $50) included the Klamath County Schools administration and SPOKES Unlimited.
Gold Spirit awards (for donating a minimum of $75) included the Klamath County Library, Lutheran Community Services and the YMCA of Klamath Falls.
Platinum Spirit awards (for donating a minimum of $100 per employee) included Klamath Advocacy Center, Foster Grandparents program, (Klamath County Financial Services, Counsel & Risk Management, and Management Information System) and Klamath Falls Toyota.
For chairing the Klamath County Government United Way employee campaign for two consecutive years and raising a total of $23,925 from all employees, Jessica Chastain, was presented with the 2022 United Way Campaign Volunteer of the Year award. Chastain is the director of the County’s Management Information Systems. Her department had a 34% increase in contributions for $268 per person.
For the 29th year, the Henley High School Key Club organized a “Students for United Way” coin drive and this year, the club raised $794, bringing their 19-year tally for this event to $32,150.
“The students at Henley are always happy and proud to support our community through United Way and other activities,” said Key Club Vice President Trevor Tobiasson.
A special Corporate Community Pillars Legacy award was presented to Washington Federal Bank for donating the largest single-year corporate gift to United Way in its 78-year history. The gift was its Campus branch facility which United Way promptly sold for $200,000. According to officials, this “planned gift” will be strategically used over an extended period of time to help support the United Way and its participating agencies.
Cutline: Pictured left to right: WaFd Bank staff Katie Savage, Kylie Thompson and Heather Curtis.
Contributions to the United Way are accepted year-round and can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
For more information, contact United Way at 541-882-5558, or go to www.unitedwayofthe klamathbasin.org.