A life well lived warrants an “unforgettable memoir.”
That’s the message the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center has taken to heart with the upcoming five-month course “Producing Unforgettable Memoirs,” starting Thursday, Jan. 26.
A news release from the center explains that the course will help attendees “explore what memoirs are” as well as aid in defining the most important elements of a memoir’s composition.
Perri Zepata — an author who recently published her own memoir, “No Easy Paths” — will be instructing the course.
Zepata’s story is retold through the eyes of a 12-year-old girl searching for the roles inequalities, racism and civil rights play throughout American history.
A press release about the course praised Zepata’s story for “connecting the generations, and a means for leaving one’s legacy.”
Functioning as a part of the center’s arts program, the course is depicted in the release as one which provides the necessary tools for both writing the memoir as well as having it published.
“Our class will be educational, supportive, inspiring, motivating and validating,” the release stated.
Grant funding for local arts projects including the writing course was awarded earlier this week by the Klamath County Cultural Coalition according to the release. The senior center received $700 to fund its program.
The course consists of eight classes over the span of five months, with breaks in between sessions to provide time for writing.
Classes are $6 a piece and will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Klamath Basin Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St.
The first four classes are scheduled to take place consecutively every Thursday from Jan. 26 through Feb. 16, followed by a two-month hiatus. Weeks five and six will take place April 20 and 27. Then, the class will reconvene two weeks later May 18 with the final class scheduled for May 25.
Assistance with fees or attaining materials such as notebooks, pens and paper is available upon request.
To register, call 541-883-7171 or stop in at Klamath Basin Senior Center.
