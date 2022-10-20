Football
Etna 14, Modoc 12
Volleyball
Lakeview 3, Modoc 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-21)
Butte Valley 3, Surprise Valley 1
Girls soccer
Henley 1, Klamath Union 1
Hidden Valley 2, Mazama 0
Lakeview/Paisley 5, Cascade Christian 1
St. Mary's 1, Lost River/Bonanza 0
Boys soccer
Hidden Valley 4, Mazama 0
Lost River/Bonanza 4, Illinois Valley 2
Tulelake 1, Modoc 1 (Tulelake won shootout 5-4)
Fall River 8, Butte Valley 0
