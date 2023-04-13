Oregon Institute of Technology hosted the 2023 Oregon Council of Teachers of Mathematics Regional Math Contest on Tuesday, April 11. The competition was open to high school students who are currently enrolled in algebra I, algebra II, geometry, pre-calculus and calculus in Klamath County.
The Oregon Tech Mathematics department has sponsored this event in April, which is Math Awareness Month, for more than 35 years to engage more high school students in mathematics.
According to a press release, Oregon Tech Mathematics Professor Terri Torres has been organizing the event for 10 years and said she believes it is a great way for local high school students to participate in a friendly competition using their math skills.
“There is a cheerful camaraderie among the students that is wonderful to watch and be part of,” Torres said in the release. “This is one of the reasons why the math faculty at Oregon Tech look forward to this event every year. It is fun to experience the cheering, clapping, and encouragement for the students who both participate and succeed.
“Problem-solving skills are difficult to develop, but so necessary in our world today. Math contests encourage and inspire students to hone these skills and hopefully continue in a program that utilizes math.”
This year, 134 high school students enrolled in the competition, coming to Oregon Tech from Henley, Lakeview and Klamath Union high schools, as well as from Crosspoint Christian School. Coaches worked with these students for months in preparation for the competition.
Winners of algebra II, geometry, pre-calculus and calculus are eligible to compete in the Oregon Invitational Mathematics tournament May 20 in Eugene.
Winners of the 2023 Oregon Council of Teachers of Mathematics Regional Math Contest are:
Algebra I
Winner: Christie Harris, Henley High School
2nd Place: Abelina Muneton, Henley High School
3rd Place: Stephen Cassidy, Henley High School
Algebra II
Winner and State Qualifier: Michael Hartley, Lakeview High School
2nd Place and State qualifier: Elizabeth Goeres, Lakeview High School
3rd Place and State Qualifier: Dane Downing, Henley High School
Calculus
Winner and State Qualifier: Levin Kiss, Klamath Union High School
2nd Place and State qualifier: Luke DeVault, Crosspoint Christian School
3rd Place: Makenna Crosair, Klamath Union High School
Geometry
Winner and State Qualifier: Alexandra Difani, Henley High School
2nd Place and State qualifier: Ainsley Garrett, Klamath Union High School
3rd Place and State Qualifier: Alithea Hallock, Klamath Union High School
State Qualifier: Miranda Vincent, Henley High School
State Qualifier: Kinna Freid, Klamath Union High School
Pre-Calculus
Winner and State Qualifier: Tyler Ebner, Crosspoint Christian School
2nd Place and State qualifier: Hunter White, Crosspoint Christian School
3rd Place and State Qualifier: Seth Rodenhauser, Crosspoint Christian School
According to the press release, the faculty in the Oregon Tech Mathematics department sponsor and participate in this event by administering tests, judging the competition, and providing administrative support.