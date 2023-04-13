School Shooting Hearing Petition

The Memorial Fence at Thurston High School, where student Kip Kinkel opened fire in 1998. The victims who died were students Ben Walker and Mikael Nicholauson, and Kinkel’s parents, William and Faith Kinkel.

 Brian Bull/KLCC

An attorney for convicted school shooter Kip Kinkel has petitioned the Oregon Supreme Court, saying Kinkel is legally entitled to a hearing to determine if he’s capable of rehabilitation.

The filing comes almost 25 years after Kinkel’s shooting spree at Thurston High School in Springfield, which left two students dead and more than two dozen injured. Kinkel was sentenced to more than a century behind bars for the attack.

Tags