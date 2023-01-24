The upcoming Winter Wings Festival isn’t just for adults.
Along with a wide range of field trips, workshops and talks, the Festival will host a Klamath Basin-wide youth art show and contest.
“You’ll be amazed by the wonderful bird artwork created by local young artists,” said Anne Wenner, co-director for the 43rd annual Winter Wings gathering that runs Feb. 17 to 20 at Oregon Tech.
According to Wenner, on Saturday, Feb. 18, “It’s all about the free family activities held upstairs in the Oregon Tech College Union.”
Activities include two bird sketching workshops for 8- to 12-year-olds offered by artist Christine Elder. Preregistration with a $10 fee is required but this will be reimbursed upon arrival.
In addition, along with the special Saturday afternoon sketching workshops, Wenner said youth and people of all ages can meet talented artists, photographers and local resource agency representatives in the vendor area Saturday and a day earlier, Friday, the festival’s opening day. She said birding, camera and optics sales products not available in local stores will be available.
“We hope you and your family come join in the fun,” Wenner said.
Winter Wings is produced by the Klamath Basin Audubon Society and is the organization’s primary fundraising source. Wenner said those funds are funneled back into the local community with Audubon society grants used to “create opportunities for people of all ages to experience and appreciate our region’s spectacular natural resources.”
While Winter Wings typically draws hundreds of visitors from all over the country over Presidents’ Day weekend, Wenner notes, “Many locals don’t know it exists and/or have not attended. Festival organizers want you to know that this weekend is not just for visitors. There are many ways residents in the Klamath Basin can be engaged. We hope the Klamath Falls community comes to join in the fun!”
For more information, go to www.Winterwingsfest.org.
