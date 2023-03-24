The Klamath Falls Police Department is calling citizens up to the big leagues.
Starting Thursday, April 6, the KFPD is offering a Citizen’s Academy to teach law enforcement practices and provide significant insight into how the department operates.
The Citizen’s Academy is designed to offer an encompassing look at any given police procedure beginning when the call to 911 is first made, through the investigation and ending when the case is submitted to the district attorney’s office.
Students will learn about patrol and DUII procedures, crime scene and homicide investigation, case law and defensive tactics all taught by current department members. Participants will even be able to interact with the K9 and SWAT units.
Officer Joseph Reed said the Citizen’s Academy is an opportunity for community members to interact with KFPD staff on a personal and transparent level.
“[KFPD]’s goal is to try and dispel a lot of the rumors and misconceptions that people may have toward policing and offer them engagement that otherwise isn’t there,” Reed said. “Most [people] only interact with us in times of crisis and Citizen’s Academy is a chance for both community members and officers to come together.”
Former participant of the program, Robert Mcallen, explained that he saw a “whole other side” of policing when he participated in the program.
“It was very interesting and nonnegative,” Mcallen said. “You really learn a lot and feel like [KFPD] would rather help and educate than be writing tickets or making arrests.”
The Citizen’s Academy is an 11-week course that will meet Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning April 6 and ending June 15.
To apply, or for questions, stop by the police department at 2501 Shasta Way during operating hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or contact program coordinators Detective Kiley Bergstrom at kbergstrom@klamathfalls.city or Reed at jreed@klamathfalls.city.
