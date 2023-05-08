Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak, left, and school board director Steve Lowell present their testimonies in support of a bill which would increase Oregon’s State School Fund to $10.3 billion. Testimonies were given during the Senate Ed Committee hearing held April 20, 2023.
Courtesy of Marcia Schlottmann/Klamath County School District
An early literacy funding bill before the Oregon Senate received support from Klamath County educators and administrators, some of whom testified last month at the state’s Senate Education Committee hearing.
On April 20, Klamath County School District superintendent Glen Szymoniak, as well as KCSD board member Steve Lowell and Ferguson Elementary vice principal Jana Dunlea, spoke in support of the proposed bill which would allocate $10.3 billion to the State School Fund.
According to Marcia Schlottmann, the district’s public relations specialist, testimonies were entered for the purpose of securing enough funding to continue district investments in small group instruction and project-based learning.
“In first year of implementation, we are seeing significant academic growth and phenomenal student enthusiasm for project-based learning. We invested in people with special funds that are considered ‘reliable’ because they are distributed to the district each year,” Szymoniak said. “However, the work we are doing with these special funds is actually the ‘core learning’ of what all elementary students should get through the State School Fund.”
Reliable sources of funding for the 2022-23 school year were allocated from the Student Investment Account as well as Title I. These funds were utilized to increase staffing to allow for smaller group instruction.
Schlottmann said the primary focus of Szymoniak and Lowell’s presentation before the committee was the importance of “achieving student learning growth ‘between the bells’ during regular school hours.”
Szymoniak explained in his testimony that, in order achieve this goal, KCSD hired an addtitional 37.5 full-time educators, allowing the district to implement small group instruction and project-based learning in all 12 schools in the district.
“We are making a big difference for students during the normal school day, but it takes ongoing sustainable funding to train teachers and maintain the staffing levels to attend these learning goals,” Szymoniak said.
Dunlea’s testimony focused on the marked improvements her students have shown in math and reading at Ferguson.
“With the resources the district provided us, we have been able to divide our students into small groups, with some groups as small as five students, based on data and what they need,” she said. “This allows the teacher to constantly assess the students and make sure they are grasping the concepts before moving on to the next concept. The result is fantastic growth for these students.”
Schlottmann said that between the months of September and March, Ferguson’s kindergartners had an improvement of 88% in their reading skills.
“We are very confident that the growth we are seeing is attributed to the small group, intensive instruction,” Dunlea said. “This funding will allow us to ensure that students’ needs are being met and that they are making progress toward grade-level standards.”
At the last regular KCSD board meeting April 27, Szymoniak said that, following their testimonies, he and Lowell were invited to give a comprehensive presentation at the May 17 Oregon State Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Education Subcommittee.
Szymoniak said the timing of the meeting “couldn’t be more fortuitous” as the annual funding forecast is announced May 20.
“That’s what they’re going to be using to decide funding levels for the State School Funds,” Szymoniak said. “We’re one of two school districts testifying at the most crucial time before they start making decisions.”