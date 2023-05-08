KCSD Szymoniak and Lowell - Senate Ed Committee hearing April 20, 2023

Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak, left, and school board director Steve Lowell present their testimonies in support of a bill which would increase Oregon’s State School Fund to $10.3 billion. Testimonies were given during the Senate Ed Committee hearing held April 20, 2023.

 Courtesy of Marcia Schlottmann/Klamath County School District

An early literacy funding bill before the Oregon Senate received support from Klamath County educators and administrators, some of whom testified last month at the state’s Senate Education Committee hearing.

On April 20, Klamath County School District superintendent Glen Szymoniak, as well as KCSD board member Steve Lowell and Ferguson Elementary vice principal Jana Dunlea, spoke in support of the proposed bill which would allocate $10.3 billion to the State School Fund.

Tags