The Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) is scheduled to host its second annual economic summit from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Josh Lehner, economist for the State of Oregon, and Damon Runberg, Business Oregon Regional Economist, will be participating in the program, providing information on Klamath County’s economic and employment forecasts for the upcoming year.

