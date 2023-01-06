The Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) is scheduled to host its second annual economic summit from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Josh Lehner, economist for the State of Oregon, and Damon Runberg, Business Oregon Regional Economist, will be participating in the program, providing information on Klamath County’s economic and employment forecasts for the upcoming year.
County Commissioner Kelley Minty has been working with KCEDA to develop a compelling program that would explore several aspects of the county’s economy.
“Having an event like this helps our community be more informed on the state of the economy and gives people an opportunity to share their thoughts about where it is headed," Minty said in a news release. "I think it is really valuable for the area’s stakeholders to come together and ‘touch base’ during the summit, because it reinforces a spirit of collaboration locally.”
The summit will include several presentations from various experts from throughout the state and region, as well offers attendees a chance to participate in a Q&A session with a panel of community stakeholders representing different industries and interests within Klamath County. Panelists and presenters will discuss topics related to local health care, education, energy, finance, agriculture, real estate, and more.
“There is economic momentum going on in Klamath County," KCEDA CEO Randy Cox said in the news release. "I believe it is important to talk about our economy with the community, and the summit provides an excellent opportunity to keep people informed on a wide range of relevant topics impacting our region.”
Cox is set to give a presentation at the event, detailing KCEDA’s work over the past year and discussing active development projects the organization is presently involved with.