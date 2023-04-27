Education Open House

Klamath Community College and Southern Oregon University invite the community to an Education Program open house Tuesday, May 2.

Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend an open house event to learn how to become licensed teachers without leaving Klamath County through Klamath Community College (KCC) and Southern Oregon University (SOU).

The event is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 in KCC’s Building 8, Room 812. 

