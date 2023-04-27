Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend an open house event to learn how to become licensed teachers without leaving Klamath County through Klamath Community College (KCC) and Southern Oregon University (SOU).
The event is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 in KCC’s Building 8, Room 812.
Representatives from KCC and SOU are jointly hosting the open house to share information about their partnership, which allows students registered at SOU to complete a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at KCC. The event is intended as an informational evening for anyone interested in earning a teaching license.
“Teaching continues to be a highly rewarding profession with strong employment opportunities across the state,” said KCC Education Program Lead Peggy Bullock. “If you’ve ever thought about teaching in a K-12 school district, the first step is entering an approved teaching program.”
Bullock said the program is designed to be flexible to meet students’ needs, and program courses can be completed online and remote via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
“There are also opportunities to complete all required student teaching locally,” she said.
The KCC-SOU collaboration provides a clear pathway for students in the Klamath Falls area to earn a bachelor’s degree and provides options for earning a teaching license and/or a minor in early childhood development.
Community members who already hold a bachelor’s degree and want to become teachers can also get information about earning a teaching license, as well as school staff, graduating high school students, and those who already hold a bachelor’s degree in another field of study. Options include a K-12 special education teaching license, a second bachelor’s degree with licensure, and a Master of Arts in Teaching at SOU.