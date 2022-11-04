Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend an open house to learn how to become a licensed teacher without leaving Klamath County through Klamath Community College (KCC) and Southern Oregon University (SOU).

The event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 in the KCC Business Center (Building 7). This year marks an in-person return for the annual public information session, which was presented virtually previously due to COVID-19 restrictions.


