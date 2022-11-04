Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend an open house to learn how to become a licensed teacher without leaving Klamath County through Klamath Community College (KCC) and Southern Oregon University (SOU).
The event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 in the KCC Business Center (Building 7). This year marks an in-person return for the annual public information session, which was presented virtually previously due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Representatives from KCC and SOU are jointly hosting the open house to share information about their partnership, which allows students registered at SOU to complete a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at KCC.
“Teaching continues to be a highly rewarding profession with strong employment opportunities across the state,” said KCC Education Program Lead Peggy Bullock. “If you’ve ever thought about teaching in a K-12 school district, the first step is entering an approved teaching program.”
Bullock said the program is designed to be flexible to meet students’ needs and up to 75% of the program courses can be completed fully online. Class must be attended at SOU’s campus one Saturday per month.
“There are also opportunities to complete all required student teaching locally,” she said.
The KCC-SOU collaboration provides a clear pathway for students in the Klamath Falls area to earn a bachelor’s degree and provides options for earning a teaching license and/or a minor in early childhood development.
Community members who already hold a bachelor’s degree and want to become teachers can also get information about earning a teaching license. Options include a K-12 special education teaching license, a second bachelor’s degree with licensure, and the Master of Arts in Teaching at SOU.