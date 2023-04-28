Klamath Community College will host its second annual Open House and Career Fair on Wednesday, May 3, providing a wide assortment of program demonstrations and interactive experiences, as well as a Career Fair with employers onsite, and assistance for those seeking new career opportunities.

Last year’s events drew hundreds of visitors to KCC, including many high school students, for several hours of hands-on experiences connected to KCC programs such as learning CPR, basic construction skills, truck driving, robotics, firefighting skills, chemistry experiments, and how to fly an airplane, among others.

Tags