Klamath Community College Director of Apprenticeship Programs Mark Griffith leads a carpentry demonstration for students at last year’s KCC Open House. This year’s event will be Wednesday, May 3, featuring a variety of activities and a community career fair.
Kurt Liedtke/Klamath Community College
Klamath Community College will host its second annual Open House and Career Fair on Wednesday, May 3, providing a wide assortment of program demonstrations and interactive experiences, as well as a Career Fair with employers onsite, and assistance for those seeking new career opportunities.
Last year’s events drew hundreds of visitors to KCC, including many high school students, for several hours of hands-on experiences connected to KCC programs such as learning CPR, basic construction skills, truck driving, robotics, firefighting skills, chemistry experiments, and how to fly an airplane, among others.
This year’s activities expand those offerings with more opportunities to learn new skills incorporating all of KCC’s Career and Technical Education programs, as well as KCC student club presentations, games, and food trucks onsite. Activities will be both inside and outside around campus providing insight into programs such as auto/diesel, commercial drivers license, fire science, health information, accounting, business management, and more.
Open House demonstrations will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, with the Career Fair continuing until 3 p.m. inside Building 4. Around 40 employers are expected to attend, offering information for careers available in the Klamath Basin. KCC staff will be present to assist with job search tools and support resources for job seekers. Employers at the career fair will include government agencies, construction and financial sales businesses, as well as arts and community support organizations. Additionally, the KCC Bookstore will be offering Badger Bucks redeemable toward select purchases.
Klamath Community College is at 7390 S. Sixth St. in Klamath Falls. For more information and to register in advance for the event visit www.klamathcc.edu.