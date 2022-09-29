With construction on schedule to open in 2023, Klamath Community College’s Apprenticeship Center will provide new technical career skills programs intended to create new careers in the Klamath Basin and beyond — but community help is still needed to complete the project.

The KCC Foundation has launched “Build the Basin 2022” — a community-focused fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $300,000 this year towards the Apprenticeship Center. As a 501©(3) nonprofit, donations made towards the cause are tax-deductible, with additional legacy naming rights opportunities also available.

