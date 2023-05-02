KCC Tuition Increases

Klamath Community College has announced a tuition increase of 4% for the 2023-24 academic year.

Klamath Community College’s Board of Directors approved a 4% tuition cost increase for the 2023-24 school year at its April meeting — a rate that trends well below increases in federal and Oregon financial aid, and national inflation.

The tuition cost rate increase will take effect starting July 1. The 4% increase is approximately half of the state and federal financial aid increases available to students for the 2023-24 fiscal year through the Oregon Opportunity Grant and Federal Pell Grant; and more than half of the national inflation rate. The Oregon Promise Grant will also see a slight increase.

