Klamath Community College’s Board of Directors approved a 4% tuition cost increase for the 2023-24 school year at its April meeting — a rate that trends well below increases in federal and Oregon financial aid, and national inflation.
The tuition cost rate increase will take effect starting July 1. The 4% increase is approximately half of the state and federal financial aid increases available to students for the 2023-24 fiscal year through the Oregon Opportunity Grant and Federal Pell Grant; and more than half of the national inflation rate. The Oregon Promise Grant will also see a slight increase.
“KCC is not the most or least expensive option for higher education opportunities, but we believe we provide the best overall value for your tax dollars and financial aid in Oregon,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez. “While no one likes to see cost increases, they are deemed necessary to remain successful and continue our positive momentum.”
Among the 17 community colleges in Oregon, KCC ranks seventh in best value. The college has grown rapidly over the past decade in construction of new facilities and adding available modern technology for students, trending concurrently with a large increase in graduation rates and new degree and certification programs.
The latest additions to KCC include an on-campus childcare facility in partnership with the Oregon Child Development Coalition (OCDC) available for children of KCC students and the general public, and a state-of-the-art KCC Apprenticeship Center. The Apprenticeship Center is an approximately $11 million facility housing programs funded through grants and community donations. It serves as the primary training facility for a number of skilled trade programs including carpentry, welding, plumbing, electrical, manufacturing, wildland and structural fire science, and emergency medical technician, among others.
The public is invited to attend an open house event on the KCC campus to celebrate the KCC Apprenticeship Center’s completion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Other facilities across the KCC campus have been upgraded in recent years, assuring students are consistently provided with the best available modern technology and equipment. Additionally, KCC has expanded its community partnerships and high school dual-credit programs, allowing high school students to earn college credits at reduced rates. This year, KCC also launched a new Cosmetology Program, with courses presently offered off campus at 357 E. Main St. Several new degrees and certificates are expected to launch in 2024, including well drilling and surgical technician programs.